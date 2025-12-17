Canada's Drug Agency Releases New Resource And Data On Drug Approval And Reimbursement Pathway

- with Finance and Tax Executives
Data-driven analysis of regulatory drug submissions and reimbursement reviews
Canada's Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) published data on Canada's drug system as part of the Data Systems and Analytics program.
The new data cover the following information for oncology and non-oncology drugs from 2020-2024:
- regulatory drug submissions to and approvals from Health Canada
- new drug approvals submitted to CDA-AMC for reimbursement review to undergo a Health Technology Assessment (HTA)
- the number of HTA submissions and HTA recommendations issued by CDA-AMC
- the type of HTA recommendations issued by CDA-AMC
The data were primarily obtained from the Drug and Health Product Submissions Under Review (SUR) list and the CDA-AMC reimbursement review reports.
The key takeaways from the newly released data are:
- drug submissions increased by 10% and drug approvals decreased by 15% in 2024 compared to the past 4 years
- oncology drugs accounted for 32% of drug submissions and 27% of approvals in 2024
- 48.5% of new drug approvals were submitted for reimbursement review from 2020-2024
- HTA submissions increased by 11% in 2024 compared to the past four years, with 71% of submissions filed before Health Canada issued a notice of compliance
- CDA-AMC issued 10% more HTA recommendations in 2024 compared to the past four years, with 43% of the recommendations issuing for oncology drugs
- 93% of HTA recommendations in 2024 were to reimburse with clinical criteria and/or conditions
New resource released on Canada's regulatory and drug access pathways
On December 3, 2025, CDA-AMC released Drug Access in Canada: Understanding the System. This resource explains the steps in Canada's drug approval and reimbursement pathway, including:
- clinical trials
- regulatory review by Health Canada
- HTA recommendations for listing drugs on publicly funded drug plans
- drug pricing negotiations and formulary listings
- measures to prevent excessive pricing of patented medicines
