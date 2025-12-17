Canada's Drug Agency Releases New Resource And Data On Drug Approval And Reimbursement Pathway

Sarah McLaughlin’s articles from Smart & Biggar are most popular:

Data-driven analysis of regulatory drug submissions and reimbursement reviews

Canada's Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) published data on Canada's drug system as part of the Data Systems and Analytics program.

The new data cover the following information for oncology and non-oncology drugs from 2020-2024:

regulatory drug submissions to and approvals from Health Canada

new drug approvals submitted to CDA-AMC for reimbursement review to undergo a Health Technology Assessment (HTA)

the number of HTA submissions and HTA recommendations issued by CDA-AMC

the type of HTA recommendations issued by CDA-AMC

The data were primarily obtained from the Drug and Health Product Submissions Under Review (SUR) list and the CDA-AMC reimbursement review reports.

The key takeaways from the newly released data are:

drug submissions increased by 10% and drug approvals decreased by 15% in 2024 compared to the past 4 years

oncology drugs accounted for 32% of drug submissions and 27% of approvals in 2024

48.5% of new drug approvals were submitted for reimbursement review from 2020-2024

HTA submissions increased by 11% in 2024 compared to the past four years, with 71% of submissions filed before Health Canada issued a notice of compliance

CDA-AMC issued 10% more HTA recommendations in 2024 compared to the past four years, with 43% of the recommendations issuing for oncology drugs

93% of HTA recommendations in 2024 were to reimburse with clinical criteria and/or conditions

New resource released on Canada's regulatory and drug access pathways

On December 3, 2025, CDA-AMC released Drug Access in Canada: Understanding the System. This resource explains the steps in Canada's drug approval and reimbursement pathway, including:

clinical trials

regulatory review by Health Canada

HTA recommendations for listing drugs on publicly funded drug plans

drug pricing negotiations and formulary listings

measures to prevent excessive pricing of patented medicines

