CIPO Trademark Examination Wait Times Continue To Decrease

The Canadian Intellectual Property Office has dramatically reduced trademark examination wait times to approximately 7.2 months for applications filed in April 2026, down from delays that previously stretched multiple years.

Oyen Wiggs LLP is a Vancouver-based independent intellectual property boutique law firm in Canada. We are experienced patent lawyers with a variety of technical backgrounds that provide us with the insight to help our clients define and protect their innovations. Through our wide-reaching network of foreign associates, we advance our clients’ interests around the world.

If you are considering filing a trademark application in Canada, recent improvements in examination timelines at the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) are worth noting. CIPO currently forecasts that new trademark applications filed in April 2026 will wait approximately 7.2 months before being examined.

This marks a significant improvement. As reported in our previous IP news posts, examination delays at CIPO were, until recently, a significant concern, with delays stretching multiple years.

For trademark applicants, shorter examination timelines have practical implications. Businesses can now receive feedback on registrability issues and identify potential conflicts with third-party marks sooner.

If you have questions about trademark filing strategy or timing, feel free to reach out to a member of our team.

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