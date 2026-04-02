CIPO Releases New IP Scam Awareness Zone

Canadian intellectual property stakeholders can now learn how to spot scams, see real examples of scams, and report suspicious activity through...

Oyen Wiggs LLP is a Vancouver-based independent intellectual property boutique law firm in Canada. We are experienced patent lawyers with a variety of technical backgrounds that provide us with the insight to help our clients define and protect their innovations. Through our wide-reaching network of foreign associates, we advance our clients’ interests around the world.

Canadian intellectual property stakeholders can now learn how to spot scams, see real examples of scams, and report suspicious activity through the Canadian Intellectual Property Office’s new IP Scam Awareness Zone website.

The website comes on the heels of Canadian businesses and intellectual property owners increasingly being the target of scams, such as those that misuse publicly available intellectual property information and/or impersonate legitimate patent and trademark agents, intellectual property firms, and government agencies.

Access the IP Scam Awareness Zone here.

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