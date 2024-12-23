December Corporate Alert: Beware – Trademarks Scam "Threatening" Trademarks

Background

In response to multiple complaints and concerns from the public, the College of Patent Agents & Trademark Agents ("CPATA") and the Canadian Intellectual Property Office ("CIPO") released a caution to trademark holders warning about fraudulent emails phishing for payment information in exchange for protection of the holder's trademarks from alleged threats to it. Fraudsters attempt to deceive trademark holders by falsely claiming that any trademark held by such person is in jeopardy of being lost, unless the trademark holder makes immediate payment to the fraudster.

Warning Signs

These scam phishing emails may include, but are not limited to, the following:

An unknown source,

Urgent trademark infringement,

Personal information like your legal name or business name,

Urgent action required to redress situation, and

Negative consequences if failure to attend.

Such fraudsters often impersonate intellectual property lawyers and businesses to appear legitimate. Some of the business names used for this type of phishing include "Trademark Guardians," "Trademark Masters," "Trademarks Hub," "Trademark Protectors," "Trademark Matrix" and "Trademarks Infinity." Though fraudsters can use fake names for such phishing operations, there have been incidents of fraudsters impersonating licensed trademark agents.



As well, please see a helpful page from CIPO that outlines their protocols and highlights examples of current scams in circulation.

Stay Vigilant and Verify!

If you received any of these emails, it is recommended that you safeguard yourself by:

Staying cautious of emails from unknown sources urging immediate action,

Verifying any names used in the email against CPATA's Public Register,

Comparing the information received in your email to others' online,

Contacting your agent or lawyer if you have any questions or concerns about any emails received, and

Avoiding sending personal, business or financial information to strangers!

Trademarks are an incredible mechanism used to legitimize businesses and elevate goodwill. Falling victim to a trademark phishing operation can have serious consequences on your business. It is important to recognize the dangers presented by these emails and take steps to protect an important piece of your business' success.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.