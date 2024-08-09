Update: Adidas v. Thom Browne: Who Owns The Stripes?

The trademark dispute between Adidas and Thom Browne in the United States has come to an end.

As we previously reported, in January 2023, a US jury found Thome Browne not guilty of infringing Adidas' trademark. In December 2023, a new hearing was scheduled after previously undisclosed emails surfaced, which allegedly revealed discussions between Thom Browne employees cautioning against the use of the stripes design on sportswear.

In July 2024, the Judge found that the emails were not central to the case and upheld the finding that Thom Browne is not guilty of infringing Adidas' trademark.

While the US case is closed, the legal dispute over the stripes continues overseas in the United Kingdom. Stay tuned for more!

