Canada’s Tax Act Is Too Complex: Complaints About CRA Rise 27% Despite Recent Automated Tax Filing, Call Centre Failures, Processing Delays, Poor Communication

The Office of the Taxpayers’ Ombudsperson released its 2025–2026 Annual Report — In Pursuit of Better Service: Taxpayers Deserve More on June 16, 2026, reporting a 27% year-over-year increase in complaints — the highest complaint volume in three years.

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Overview: Rising CRA Complaints and the 2025–2026 Ombudsperson Report Signal Canadian Tax Administration is Out of Control

The Office of the Taxpayers’ Ombudsperson released its 2025–2026 Annual Report — In Pursuit of Better Service: Taxpayers Deserve More on June 16, 2026, reporting a 27% year-over-year increase in complaints — the highest complaint volume in three years. In remarks to reporters accompanying the report’s release, Ombudsperson François Boileau described the size and complexity of the Income Tax Act as a barrier to meaningful automation reform, saying: “It’s completely nuts … Maybe it’s time to streamline a little bit.” The written report documents the same structural concern — that administrative modernization cannot succeed without legislative simplification.

The primary concerns documented in the report relate to service delays, processing inefficiencies, lack of access to timely assistance, and CRA’s failure to adequately publicize the October 2025 Voluntary Disclosures Program amendments — even as the federal government accelerates its push toward automated tax filing systems.

Independent research reinforces the structural challenge. An April 2026 C.D. Howe Institute commentary by Alexandre Laurin confirms that only approximately one-third of Canadian tax returns are simple enough for the CRA to complete from data it currently holds. Two-thirds of filers have tax situations that automation cannot reliably handle.

While automation is positioned as a solution to administrative friction, the underlying issue remains unchanged: the extraordinary complexity of the Income Tax Act continues to challenge both taxpayers and the CRA itself.

As David Rotfleisch observes:

“Modernizing the tax system without simplifying the legislation risks digitizing complexity rather than reducing it.”

Background: CRA Service Delays, the 2025–2026 Ombudsperson Report, and Canada’s SimpleFile Automated Tax Filing Program

The 2025–2026 Annual Report of the Office of the Taxpayers’ Ombudsperson documents a sustained and worsening pattern of CRA service failures:

A 27% year-over-year surge in complaints — the largest volume in three years

Systemic delays in processing Disability Tax Credit applications and related T1 adjustments

CRA’s insufficient communication to taxpayers about the October 2025 VDP amendments, which the Ombudsperson specifically flagged as an ongoing service failure

Persistent failures in CRA contact centre service, corroborated by the 2025 Auditor General report on CRA contact centres

Last-minute changes to CRA account security requirements causing widespread taxpayer confusion

In parallel, the federal government is advancing the CRA SimpleFile program — the CRA’s simplified tax filing service offered by invitation to taxpayers with lower income and simple tax situations — alongside broader automated filing initiatives:

Expansion of SimpleFile and pre-filled return programs

A public consultation on automatic tax filing completed in December 2025

Long-term scaling to millions of Canadian taxpayers

Timeline: CRA Automation Rollout

2024: SimpleFile pilot launched

2025: Expansion confirmed in the federal budget; public consultation completed December 2025

2026: CRA consultation report published May 2026; Ombudsperson recommends expanding automatic filing to all taxpayers with simple situations, not only low-income filers

2027: Initial large-scale rollout targeted, as projected in federal budget documents

2029: Multi-million taxpayer coverage projected, scaling to approximately 5.5 million Canadians

The Ombudsperson’s 2025–2026 report specifically recommends that the CRA and the Minister of Finance expand eligibility for automatic tax filing beyond low-income taxpayers to include all Canadians with simple tax situations. While this recommendation, if implemented, would improve benefit access and reduce filing barriers for a meaningful segment of the population, the C.D. Howe Institute’s research confirms that the majority of Canadian filers have situations too complex for reliable automation — and that expanding SimpleFile’s reach will not change the legal exposure of the majority of Canadians who fall outside the “simple” category.

Key Legal Constraint: The Complexity of the Income Tax Act and the Structural Limits of Canadian Tax Automation

The Canadian Income Tax Act remains structurally complex, involving:

Attribution rules affecting family income planning

Anti-avoidance provisions, including the General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR) — significantly expanded by the 2024 GAAR amendments, which broadened its application and introduced new procedural requirements

Corporate integration and shareholder benefit rules

Foreign reporting obligations under the T1135 foreign income verification regime and foreign affiliate reporting rules

The 2024 GAAR amendments are particularly significant for owner-managers, corporate structures, and estate planning arrangements. Where transactions could previously withstand scrutiny under the existing framework, the expanded GAAR creates additional interpretive exposure that automated systems are entirely incapable of assessing.

Automated systems cannot reliably interpret these provisions without fact-specific legal analysis, particularly where intent, relationships, or characterization of income must be assessed. The C.D. Howe Institute’s finding that only one-third of returns are automatable is a direct consequence of this legislative complexity — and underscores why the Ombudsperson’s recommendation to expand automatic filing, however well-intentioned, cannot address the compliance needs of the majority of Canadian taxpayers.

Jarvis, Taxpayer Rights, and the Civil-Criminal Boundary in CRA Tax Enforcement

The Supreme Court of Canada’s decision in R. v. Jarvis establishes a critical distinction between civil tax audit processes and criminal tax investigations. As the CRA expands its use of automation, data analytics, and artificial intelligence, this distinction becomes increasingly important. Where automated systems influence enforcement decisions, legal scrutiny may arise as to whether taxpayer rights are adequately protected.

There is currently no binding statutory or regulatory framework that requires the CRA to disclose how its AI tools operate, which taxpayers they flag, or on what basis. The CRA has maintained that its AI systems assist with risk identification and resource allocation rather than making formal administrative decisions — a distinction that, if accepted, limits the procedural rights available to taxpayers who believe they have been incorrectly flagged. This is a developing area of Canadian administrative law. The absence of a clear accountability framework for CRA AI enforcement tools is itself a structural concern that experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyers are monitoring closely.

As David Rotfleisch explains:

“The more the CRA relies on automated risk profiling, the more important the Jarvis distinction becomes in protecting taxpayer rights. Taxpayers have no reliable mechanism today to discover whether an algorithm drove their audit selection — and that gap is a live administrative law issue.”

CRA AI and Automation in Canada: Efficiency Gains for Simple Filers, Elevated Tax Audit Risk for Others

The CRA is increasingly incorporating artificial intelligence into both taxpayer services and enforcement activities. The CRA’s chatbot Charlie — upgraded from a rule-based scripted tool to a generative AI version in November 2025, following an Auditor General finding that the prior version answered correctly only approximately one-third of the time — illustrates the gap between government claims and independently verified AI performance. The generative AI version claims 90% accuracy in pre-release testing, but that figure remains independently unverified. For a detailed analysis of how CRA uses AI in tax audit selection and enforcement, see our related article at taxlawcanada.com.

On the enforcement side, the CRA uses machine learning and predictive analytics to identify anomalies in filed returns, prioritize audit resources toward high-risk files, and cross-reference taxpayer data against third-party information from financial institutions, employers, and cryptocurrency platforms. Automated systems may assess risk before any human CRA officer reviews a file.

This creates a structural paradox: automation simplifies filing for some taxpayers while simultaneously increasing enforcement precision for others. A taxpayer who relies on automated filing and whose return contains an anomaly — whether legitimate or not — faces a materially elevated risk of AI-triggered scrutiny with no practical mechanism to identify or challenge the algorithmic basis before a tax audit begins.

As a Certified Specialist in Taxation, David Rotfleisch warns:

“As a Certified Specialist in Taxation, I expect CRA’s AI-assisted audit selection to become significantly more aggressive over the next three to five years, particularly targeting cryptocurrency traders, real estate investors, and owner-managers with inter-company transactions. Taxpayers who rely on automated filing without professional review are building their compliance on a foundation that will not hold under scrutiny.”

CRA Automation Risk Matrix: Who Benefits from Automated Tax Filing — and Who Faces Elevated CRA Tax Audit Exposure

Taxpayer Profile Suitability for Auto-Filing CRA Tax Audit Risk Need for Tax Lawyer Employment-only individuals High Low Low Incorporated professionals Low Medium–High High Real estate investors Low High High Crypto investors Very Low Very High Very High Cross-border / non-resident taxpayers Very Low Very High Essential



The C.D. Howe Institute estimates that only approximately one-third of Canadian returns fall into the “simple” category suitable for automation. Taxpayers falling outside that category should not rely on automation as a substitute for proper tax planning and professional compliance review.

Implications for Canadian Taxpayers: Owner-Managers, Real Estate Investors, Crypto Traders, Cross-Border Filers, and High-Net-Worth Individuals

Owner-Managers and Incorporated Professionals

Automated filing systems do not capture shareholder benefits, inter-company transactions, retained earnings planning, or income characterization issues. These taxpayers remain exposed to CRA tax reassessments, particularly where automated filings omit key disclosures or misclassify income. The expanded GAAR adds a further layer of risk for any arrangement that could be characterized as having a primary purpose of obtaining a tax benefit. For incorporated professionals navigating CRA tax audit risk and reassessment exposure, see our related analysis at taxpage.com on expanding CRA tax audit powers.

Real Estate Investors

Real estate taxation involves multiple layers of legal interpretation, including income versus capital characterization, principal residence exemptions, and GST/HST obligations on development or property flipping. These determinations require detailed legal analysis and cannot be reliably automated.

CRA has dedicated audit programs targeting real estate transactions, and mischaracterization of a gain as capital rather than income remains one of the most common triggers for CRA tax reassessment. A common and costly misconception is that filing a return — automated or otherwise — without explicitly addressing the income versus capital question provides protection from reassessment. It does not. See related resources at taxlawcanada.com, taxpage.com, and taxlawyer.com.

Cryptocurrency Investors and Canadian Crypto Tax Reporting

Automated systems are particularly unsuitable for cryptocurrency reporting. CRA enforcement in this area involves blockchain transaction tracing, multi-year income and capital characterization issues, and cross-border exchange reporting. Taxpayers engaged in cryptocurrency transactions face elevated tax audit and reassessment risk due to the complexity and evolving nature of Canadian crypto tax rules.

An experienced Canadian crypto tax lawyer can assist in structuring compliant reporting and managing disclosure obligations. See our dedicated cryptocurrency tax resources at cryptotaxlawyer.com and goodservicetax.com.

Cross-Border Taxpayers and Non-Residents with Canadian Tax Obligations

Cross-border and non-resident taxpayers face foreign reporting obligations — including the T1135 Foreign Income Verification Statement, foreign affiliate reporting, and treaty-based filing requirements — that automated systems cannot assess or complete. Failure to file a T1135 can attract penalties of up to $2,500 per year for late filing and up to $500 per day for gross negligence-related failures. These obligations are entirely outside the scope of any automated filing program and require specific legal and accounting analysis. Non-residents earning Canadian-source income face a distinct set of withholding, treaty, and compliance obligations that are among the most technically demanding in the Income Tax Act.

High-Net-Worth and Non-Compliant Taxpayers

Automation increases the likelihood that discrepancies are identified earlier and more efficiently. Where prior non-compliance exists, proactive corrective measures — such as the Voluntary Disclosures Program — must be carefully considered and executed with legal guidance to minimize exposure. Importantly, the VDP was amended effective October 1, 2025, introducing new distinctions between prompted and unprompted disclosures and updated documentation and look-back requirements.

The Ombudsperson’s 2025–2026 report specifically found that CRA is not adequately informing taxpayers about these VDP changes — meaning eligible taxpayers may be foregoing a corrective pathway they are unaware of.

For detailed guidance on VDP eligibility and strategy under the amended program, including the new rules effective October 1, 2025, see our analysis at canadiantaxamnesty.ca.

Taxpayer Rights, Taxpayer Relief, and the Accountability Gap in CRA AI Enforcement

The CRA publishes a formal Taxpayer Bill of Rights setting out 16 rights, including the right to receive complete, accurate, and timely information, and the right to lodge complaints and receive explanations of CRA decisions. The 2025–2026 Ombudsperson report documents systemic failures against these commitments — including delays, inadequate communication, and last-minute policy changes that left taxpayers without reliable guidance.

In the context of AI-assisted enforcement, these rights become increasingly difficult to exercise in practice. A taxpayer who has been flagged by an algorithm has no formal mechanism today to identify that fact, challenge the algorithmic basis, or invoke their right to complete and accurate information about the process that triggered their tax audit.

Where errors arise not from deliberate non-disclosure but from automated filing mistakes, taxpayer relief under subsection 220(3.1) of the Income Tax Act may be a more appropriate remedy than the VDP. Subsection 220(3.1) grants CRA discretion to waive or cancel penalties and interest where delays or errors resulted from extraordinary circumstances, CRA errors or delays, or financial hardship.

This is a distinct and frequently overlooked tool — the VDP is designed to correct unreported income and unfiled returns, while taxpayer relief addresses penalties and interest on returns that were filed but contained errors, including errors traceable to reliance on incorrect pre-filled or automated data.

For taxpayers who have received CRA tax reassessments as a result of automated filing errors, an experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyer can assess whether a taxpayer relief application under subsection 220(3.1) is appropriate alongside, or instead of, a formal objection. See our related analysis at taxpage.com.

Section 163.2 of the Income Tax Act is also relevant: it imposes third-party civil penalties on advisors and preparers who make false statements in connection with another person’s tax obligations. Advisors who rely uncritically on automated outputs — and who enable filings that contain material errors or omissions as a result — can themselves face civil penalties under this provision. Automation does not reduce the professional responsibility of those who sign off on tax filings or advise on their accuracy.

Takeaway: Why CRA Process Reform Without Legislative Simplification Has Structural Limits for Canadian Taxpayers

The current policy direction focuses on improving how taxpayers interact with the system, rather than simplifying the system itself. Ombudsperson Boileau’s observation that Canada’s tax code is “completely nuts” is not rhetorical — it is a precise diagnosis of why administrative reforms alone cannot resolve the underlying problem. Automation can improve accessibility, reduce administrative burden for simple filers, and increase benefit uptake. But it cannot interpret complex legal relationships, replace professional tax planning, or eliminate tax audit or reassessment risk.

As a Certified Specialist in Taxation, David Rotfleisch summarizes:

“As a Certified Specialist in Taxation, I can tell you that automation is a useful administrative tool, but it cannot replace legal judgment. Taxpayers with complexity need strategy — not software.”

Pro Tax Tips: Managing CRA Tax Audit Risk When Using Automated Tax Filing in Canada

Automated tax filing may offer convenience, but it should not be relied upon where a taxpayer’s affairs involve investments, business income, or complex reporting obligations. Pre-filled returns often depend on incomplete or third-party information and may omit critical disclosures — and the C.D. Howe Institute confirms that only one-third of Canadian filers have situations simple enough for automation to handle reliably.

Taxpayers remain fully responsible for accuracy, even where automation is used. The 2024 GAAR amendments have expanded CRA’s ability to challenge arrangements that may not have been considered aggressive under prior law — a risk that no automated system can identify or mitigate.

Where prior errors or non-compliance exist, the corrective pathway depends on the nature of the issue. The October 2025 VDP amendments created a more accessible program for correcting unreported income and unfiled returns — but CRA’s own watchdog has confirmed the agency is not adequately publicizing these changes. Where the issue involves penalties and interest on filed returns rather than unreported income, a taxpayer relief application under subsection 220(3.1) may be the more appropriate remedy.

Both pathways require legal analysis before any steps are taken. Where there is a heightened risk of CRA tax audit or reassessment, early consultation with an experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyer can significantly reduce exposure and improve outcomes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.