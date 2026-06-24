CRA Disability Tax Credit: How Type 1 Diabetics Can Secure Retroactive Refunds

For years, Canadians living with Type 1 diabetes faced an uphill battle to obtain the federal Disability Tax Credit (DTC) — a struggle defined by shifting CRA administrative policies, inconsistent application of the Income Tax Act, and mass denials that caused profound financial hardship.

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How the Disability Tax Credit Applies to Type 1 Diabetes in Canada

For years, Canadians living with Type 1 diabetes faced an uphill battle to obtain the federal Disability Tax Credit (DTC) — a struggle defined by shifting CRA administrative policies, inconsistent application of the Income Tax Act, and mass denials that caused profound financial hardship. That landscape has now fundamentally changed.

Since January 1, 2021, every Canadian diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes automatically qualifies for the DTC by operation of law — no longer subject to the 14-hour-per-week threshold that the CRA once used arbitrarily to deny hundreds of legitimate claimants.

This article explains the DTC regime as it currently applies to Canadians with Type 1 diabetes, traces how a CRA administrative controversy led directly to a legislative fix, and provides practical guidance for those who have not yet applied, those who were wrongly denied in the past, and those seeking to maximize the downstream benefits that DTC approval unlocks.

As David Rotfleisch, founding tax lawyer and Certified Specialist in Taxation at Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C., notes:

‘The legislative change effective January 1, 2021 is genuinely transformative. For the first time, Canadians with Type 1 diabetes have certainty — a statutory right to the DTC, not a bureaucratic lottery. But many eligible individuals have still not applied, and some who were wrongly denied prior to 2021 may have unclaimed entitlements stretching back years.’

What Is the Canadian Disability Tax Credit and Who Is Eligible?

The Disability Tax Credit is a non-refundable federal tax credit available under section 118.3 of the Income Tax Act (Canada) to individuals who have a severe and prolonged physical or mental impairment that markedly restricts their ability to perform basic activities of daily living, or who require life-sustaining therapy that is so demanding it is equivalent in burden to a marked restriction.

For the 2025 tax year, the base federal DTC amount for adults 18 and over is $10,138, generating a federal tax reduction of approximately $1,521 (at the 15% federal credit rate). Provincial and territorial credits add further value — in Ontario, for example, the provincial supplement brings total combined annual credit value to over $2,000 for many claimants. The credit is non-refundable, meaning it reduces taxes payable to zero but does not itself generate a refund; however, unused amounts may be transferred to a supporting person.

Critically, DTC approval also opens access to:

Registered Disability Savings Plan (RDSP): A long-term savings vehicle for people with disabilities, with potential government contributions of up to $90,000 over a lifetime through the Canada Disability Savings Grant and Canada Disability Savings Bond — benefits that can far exceed the value of the credit itself.

Child Disability Benefit: A tax-free monthly payment for families caring for a child under 18 with a severe disability.

Canada Workers Benefit — Disability Supplement: Additional support for low-income workers with disabilities.

Canada Caregiver Credit: May be available to family members who support a DTC-eligible relative.

The 2021 Legislative Change: Automatic DTC Qualification for All Canadians with Type 1 Diabetes

The most important development in the history of the DTC for diabetics is the amendment to the Income Tax Act that took effect on January 1, 2021, enacted through Bill C-19 (the Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1), which received Royal Assent on June 23, 2022.

The amendment — added through the advocacy of the Standing Committee on Finance and championed by Breakthrough T1D Canada (formerly JDRF) and Diabetes Canada — automatically deems every individual diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes to have met the life-sustaining therapy criteria for the DTC. No longer do applicants need to demonstrate that they spend at least 14 hours per week on insulin management activities. The diagnosis alone is sufficient.

Practically, this means:

A physician completing Form T2201 for a Type 1 diabetic patient is no longer required to detail the hours spent on insulin management activities. The CRA’s life-sustaining therapy pages of Form T2201 are still completed, but the threshold calculation is deemed satisfied by the diagnosis itself.

The CRA has updated its guidance accordingly: ‘People with Type 1 diabetes meet the eligibility criteria under life-sustaining therapy. Medical practitioners no longer have to provide details of activities and frequency for this condition.’ (Canada.ca, January 24, 2023)

This is a historic change, but it is prospective and applicant-driven: the DTC does not apply automatically to tax returns. Every eligible individual must still apply to the CRA using Form T2201, obtain a physician’s certification, and receive CRA approval. The amendment removes the discretionary threshold — it does not remove the application requirement.

The 2017 CRA Controversy: How Administrative Overreach Led to Legislative Reform

To understand why the 2021 legislative change was necessary, it helps to understand how the CRA mishandled DTC applications for Type 1 diabetics under the prior regime — a controversy that became a national scandal and ultimately compelled Parliament to act.

Under the law as it stood before 2021, Type 1 diabetics qualified for the DTC as a form of life-sustaining therapy under subsection 118.3(1) of the Income Tax Act. The threshold required individuals to spend at least 14 hours per week on activities related to the administration of insulin — blood glucose testing, dose calculations, preparing and injecting insulin, monitoring for and treating hypoglycemic events, and related tasks. For many Type 1 diabetics — particularly those using intensive management regimens, multiple daily injections, or insulin pumps with continuous glucose monitors — this threshold was genuinely met.

In May 2017, however, the CRA issued an updated letter to physicians completing Form T2201, stating that only in ‘exceptional circumstances’ would an adult with Type 1 diabetes spend 14 or more hours per week managing their insulin — meaning most adults would not qualify. The letter was not a change in law, and it was not subject to parliamentary debate. But its practical effect was immediate: the CRA began denying virtually every DTC application and renewal from a Type 1 diabetic, even where the individual’s medical condition and management burden had not changed from prior approved years.

The fallout was severe. Hundreds of Canadians lost a credit they had relied on for years. RDSP contributions were disrupted. The CRA insisted there had been ‘no change to the eligibility criteria or the interpretation of the law’ — a position opposition MPs, disability advocates, and tax practitioners found incomprehensible given the mass denials occurring in real time.

Ultimately, under sustained public and parliamentary pressure, the CRA reversed course: it withdrew the May 2017 letter, reinstated the prior physician guidance, and undertook to review all applications denied under the problematic letter. Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier also reinstated a 14-member Disability Advisory Committee.

The episode illustrated a fundamental problem: the CRA’s ability to narrow DTC eligibility through administrative letters — without legislative authority, without parliamentary scrutiny, and without recourse except through costly objection and appeal processes — was a systemic vulnerability. The 2021 legislative amendment addressed that vulnerability directly for Type 1 diabetics by removing the discretion entirely.

As David Rotfleisch observes:

‘The 2017 CRA reversal was a symptom of a deeper problem: the CRA had been allowed to function as a de facto legislator, adjusting eligibility thresholds through physician guidance letters without any democratic accountability. The legislative fix was overdue, and it is a model for how Parliament should respond when the CRA’s administrative practices depart from the remedial purpose of the Income Tax Act.’

Additional 2021 DTC Amendments Benefitting All Canadians with Disabilities

The 2021 Budget also introduced broader DTC amendments that benefit Canadians beyond those with Type 1 diabetes:

Life-sustaining therapy frequency : The requirement that therapy be administered at least three times per week was reduced to two times per week while maintaining the 14-hour weekly total. This benefits individuals whose therapy is intense but less frequent.

: The requirement that therapy be administered at least three times per week was reduced to two times per week while maintaining the 14-hour weekly total. This benefits individuals whose therapy is intense but less frequent. Expanded qualifying activities: The following activities now count toward the 14-hour threshold:

Reasonable time spent documenting essential information for determining daily dosage (including recording dietary intake and physical exertion); Time spent on activities related to limiting intake of a particular compound where therapy involves a medical food or formula; and Medically required recuperation following therapy.

The following activities now count toward the 14-hour threshold: Expanded mental functions: The definition of ‘mental functions necessary for everyday life’ was broadened to include attention, concentration, perception of reality, regulation of behaviour and emotions, and verbal and non-verbal comprehension — significantly expanding access for individuals with autism, ADHD, anxiety disorders, and other cognitive impairments.

2026 Spring Economic Update: Further DTC Streamlining for Chronic Conditions

The federal government’s Spring Economic Update 2026 proposes to further streamline DTC certification requirements for certain long-lasting medical conditions. As of June 2026, the proposal has not yet been enacted into law, but it signals continued political will to reduce administrative barriers for Canadians with chronic conditions — building on the precedent set by the 2021 Type 1 diabetes amendment.

Tax practitioners and Canadians with chronic disabilities should monitor the progress of this proposal through the legislative process, as it may expand automatic or simplified qualification to additional conditions beyond Type 1 diabetes.

Other Medical Conditions Where the CRA Has Challenged Disability Tax Credit Claims

The difficulties experienced by Canadians with Type 1 diabetes were not unique.

The CRA’s administration of the DTC has been contested across a wide range of conditions, and the pattern is consistent: the agency applies the ‘markedly restricted’ standard narrowly, resists recognizing episodic or subjective impairments, and has at times used internal administrative guidance to narrow eligibility beyond what Parliament enacted.

The following conditions have generated sustained controversy, significant Tax Court litigation, or both.

Autism spectrum disorder and intellectual disabilities.

The same 2017 administrative wave that swept through Type 1 diabetes claims simultaneously produced mass revocations of DTC certificates for Canadians with autism and intellectual disabilities. Autism Canada and the Autism Alliance of Canada documented widespread denials of previously approved applications, particularly affecting children, even where the underlying diagnosis and functional limitations had not changed.

The root problem was structural: cognitive and adaptive functioning impairments are harder to document on Form T2201 than physical ones, and the CRA historically required a higher evidentiary threshold for mental functions than for physical restrictions.

The 2021 amendments broadened the definition of ‘mental functions necessary for everyday life’ as a direct legislative response. The 2026 Spring Economic Update goes further, adding Autism Spectrum Disorder Level 3 to the list of conditions that qualify based on diagnosis alone — though lower-severity diagnoses on the spectrum continue to require the standard functional assessment.

PTSD, depression, anxiety, and episodic mental illness.

Mental health conditions remain among the most contested DTC claims. The core legal obstacle is the requirement that a restriction exist ‘all or substantially all of the time’ — a standard the CRA has interpreted to exclude episodic conditions, where a person is severely impaired during flare-ups but appears more functional between them.

Severe PTSD, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder often follow this episodic pattern. The Tax Court of Canada has been more receptive than the CRA, taking a purposive approach to the Act’s disability provisions, but claimants must navigate the full objection and appeal process to get there.

As of June 2026, no deemed-qualification rule has addressed episodic mental illness, and this remains an area where experienced legal representation can make a material difference.

ADHD.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder presents a particular challenge under the DTC framework. The 2021 expansion of the mental functions definition — which now explicitly includes attention, concentration, and regulation of behaviour and emotions — was intended to improve access for ADHD claimants. However, the Tax Court confirmed in Norman v. The King, 2025 TCC 165 (November 5, 2025) that ADHD does not automatically qualify.

The taxpayer, a Newfoundland resident, had worked in the mining and construction industries and was training as an apprentice electrician during the 2014 to 2018 taxation years under review. Her physician certified that ADHD impaired her ability to perform mental functions necessary for everyday life, and that her gastrointestinal conditions — possibly including irritable bowel syndrome and diverticulitis — caused her to require an inordinate amount of time to manage her bowel functions.

The court dismissed both grounds. On the ADHD claim, the court found that the demands of apprentice electrical work — which requires concentration, attention to detail, and the exercise of each of the mental functions listed in the Act — were inconsistent with a marked restriction in those same functions.

On the eliminating claim, the court applied a mathematical analysis: six bathroom visits of ten minutes each amounted to approximately four percent of a 24-hour day, which the court held was not inordinate. The lesson is that ADHD and gastrointestinal claims succeed or fail on the specific severity of functional impact in daily life, not on diagnosis alone, and the standard of proof is demanding.

Fibromyalgia and myalgic encephalomyelitis / chronic fatigue syndrome.

These conditions are particularly problematic for DTC purposes. Both are characterized by subjective, difficult-to-document symptoms — widespread pain, profound fatigue, and cognitive dysfunction — that fluctuate unpredictably.

The CRA has frequently questioned the sufficiency of medical evidence for fibromyalgia and ME/CFS claims, and some CRA reviewers have treated these as contested diagnoses. Many claimants have succeeded at the Tax Court on the basis of detailed physician evidence, but the litigation burden is substantial.

Neither condition appears on the 2026 streamlined list, and advocacy organizations have publicly criticized this omission, noting that conditions disproportionately affecting women were largely excluded from the automatic-qualification reforms.

Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and other inflammatory bowel diseases.

DTC’s ‘eliminating’ category — which covers bowel and bladder function — is theoretically available to Canadians with severe IBD. However, the CRA and the courts apply a strict mathematical analysis: frequent bathroom visits do not automatically constitute a marked restriction unless each visit takes an inordinately long time.

As the Tax Court held in Norman v. The King, 2025 TCC 165, a taxpayer whose gastrointestinal conditions required four to eight bathroom visits per day was denied the DTC because the court found that six visits of ten minutes each represented only about four percent of a 24-hour day — not inordinate in the statutory sense. The 2026 Spring Economic Update does add permanent colostomy and ileostomy — the surgical endpoints of severe IBD — to the automatic-qualification list, but Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis themselves are not included, meaning claimants with active disease must still satisfy the full functional assessment.

Celiac disease.

Celiac disease does not generally qualify for the Disability Tax Credit, because the dietary restriction it imposes is not treated as a marked restriction in a basic activity of daily living under the Act.

However, Canadians with a physician-confirmed celiac diagnosis are entitled to claim the incremental cost of gluten-free food products as a medical expense under the Medical Expense Tax Credit — a separate and distinct regime from the DTC. Since 2003, the CRA has recognized the additional cost of gluten-free products (the difference in price between a gluten-free item and its conventional equivalent) as an eligible medical expense.

The administrative burden is considerable — claimants must document each product and calculate the incremental cost — and Celiac Canada has lobbied for a simplified flat-rate approach. The medical expense claim is available regardless of DTC eligibility.

Chronic kidney disease requiring dialysis.

Dialysis patients face the same 14-hour-per-week life-sustaining therapy analysis that formerly applied to Type 1 diabetics, and the CRA has historically scrutinized these claims closely.

The 2026 Spring Economic Update now adds lifelong hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis to the automatic-qualification list — effective from the 2027 tax year onward, pending enactment. Until that reform takes effect, dialysis patients continue to rely on the established life-sustaining therapy framework, and their claims should generally succeed given the inherently time-intensive nature of dialysis treatment.

The systemic pattern and what it means for taxpayers:

Across all of these conditions, a consistent pattern emerges: the CRA tends to apply the DTC’s qualifying criteria at the most restrictive end of the statutory range, forcing legitimately eligible claimants into the objection and appeal process to obtain credits Parliament intended them to receive.

As David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation at Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C., notes:

‘The DTC was designed as a remedial provision — it is meant to be interpreted generously, not narrowly. The CRA’s history of restrictive administration is not consistent with the Act’s purpose, and the Tax Court has said so repeatedly.

There is also an inherent structural tension at play: the CRA’s primary mandate is to collect revenue for the federal government, and it is an uncomfortable fit to place that same agency in charge of distributing tax benefits and credits to Canadians with disabilities.

An agency whose institutional culture and performance metrics are oriented around revenue protection will tend, even without bad faith, to apply eligibility criteria narrowly when doing so reduces the credits it must approve. That tension is not unique to the DTC — it runs through the CRA’s administration of all credits and benefits — but it is acutely felt by Canadians with complex or contested medical conditions who are denied by the CRA and must litigate their way to an outcome Parliament already intended for them. Canadians in that position should not accept the CRA’s denial as the final word.’

Who Qualifies for the Disability Tax Credit: Current Eligibility Rules

Under the current law, a Canadian may qualify for the DTC if a medical practitioner certifies one of the following:

Marked restriction in a basic activity of daily living : The individual is, even with appropriate devices, medication, and therapy, markedly restricted in their ability to perform one of: vision, speaking, hearing, walking, eliminating (bowel or bladder functions), feeding, dressing, or mental functions necessary for everyday life.

: The individual is, even with appropriate devices, medication, and therapy, markedly restricted in their ability to perform one of: vision, speaking, hearing, walking, eliminating (bowel or bladder functions), feeding, dressing, or mental functions necessary for everyday life. Life-sustaining therapy : The individual requires therapy to maintain a vital function at least two times per week, totalling at least 14 hours per week, and this therapy cannot be administered during normal work, school, or sleep activities. For Type 1 diabetics, this criterion is deemed satisfied by the diagnosis alone. For others — including those with Type 2 diabetes on insulin, kidney disease requiring dialysis, or cystic fibrosis — the full threshold analysis continues to apply.

: The individual requires therapy to maintain a vital function at least two times per week, totalling at least 14 hours per week, and this therapy cannot be administered during normal work, school, or sleep activities. For Type 1 diabetics, this criterion is deemed satisfied by the diagnosis alone. For others — including those with Type 2 diabetes on insulin, kidney disease requiring dialysis, or cystic fibrosis — the full threshold analysis continues to apply. Cumulative effect of multiple restrictions: Since 2021, individuals who are significantly (but not markedly) restricted in two or more basic activities of daily living may qualify if the cumulative effect is comparable to a marked restriction.

How to Apply for the Disability Tax Credit: Form T2201 and the Digital Application Process

DTC eligibility is not automatic — it requires a formal application. The CRA has been modernizing the DTC application process in 2026 with two significant procedural changes.

First, starting July 14, 2026, the CRA is urging applicants not to use the ‘submit documents’ section of their online CRA My Account when submitting a DTC application. That channel will be reserved going forward for providing additional information only when the CRA specifically requests it in connection with an existing case. New DTC applications should instead be submitted through the CRA’s dedicated digital DTC application, which the CRA says enables faster processing and ensures both the applicant and their medical practitioner are working from the current version of the form. Paper applications submitted by mail remain available. Second, starting September 8, 2026, older versions of Form T2201 will no longer be accepted. Only versions of Form T2201 from 2023 or later will be considered valid. Applicants submitting a pre-2023 version of the form after that date will be required to resubmit using the current version. Applicants who use the CRA’s online application automatically receive the current version of the form and will not be affected by this requirement.

The application has two parts:

Part A is completed by the applicant (or their representative), and Part B is completed by a qualified medical practitioner. For Type 1 diabetics, the physician completes the life-sustaining therapy section and simply certifies the Type 1 diabetes diagnosis — no detailed hour-by-hour accounting is required.

The CRA reviews the application and issues an approval or denial. Approvals may be retroactive to the date of first eligibility or the date specified by the medical practitioner — potentially allowing multiple years of past credits to be claimed through amended returns.

How to Claim the Disability Tax Credit Retroactively in Canada

One of the most significant and underutilized aspects of the DTC is its retroactive potential. Under subsection 152(4.2) of the Income Tax Act, the CRA may reassess tax returns going back 10 years to apply a DTC that was not previously claimed. This means a Type 1 diabetic who has been eligible since, say, 2015 and never applied can potentially recover a decade of unclaimed credits — a sum that may exceed $20,000 in combined federal and provincial credits.

Individuals who were wrongly denied during the 2017 CRA controversy period and subsequently had their denials reviewed under the CRA’s remediation process should also confirm whether their file was in fact re-examined and whether approved credits have been properly applied to their tax history. If not, a reassessment request or Notice of Objection may still be available.

At Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C., we assist clients in reconstructing their DTC entitlement history, filing requests for taxpayer relief, and pursuing retroactive reassessments. In cases where the CRA has previously denied a claim without legal justification, a formal Notice of Objection under subsection 165(1) of the Act may be the appropriate vehicle — or, where the 90-day deadline for an objection has passed, an application to the CRA for an extension of time to object.

The RDSP: The Most Valuable Financial Benefit Linked to DTC Approval

For many Canadians with Type 1 diabetes, the DTC’s greatest value lies not in the credit itself but in its role as the gateway to the Registered Disability Savings Plan (RDSP). An RDSP allows tax-deferred growth of contributions and attracts:

Canada Disability Savings Grant (CDSG) : Up to $3,500 per year in matching grants (depending on family income and contribution amount), to a lifetime maximum of $70,000.

: Up to $3,500 per year in matching grants (depending on family income and contribution amount), to a lifetime maximum of $70,000. Canada Disability Savings Bond (CDSB): Up to $1,000 per year for lower-income Canadians, to a lifetime maximum of $20,000 — with no contribution required to receive the Bond.

An individual who obtains DTC approval and opens an RDSP may claim retroactive grants and bonds going back up to 10 years. For a young adult with Type 1 diabetes who has never had a DTC or RDSP, first-time approval can trigger an immediate influx of government contributions of up to $90,000 in lifetime grants and bonds.

This potential is time-sensitive: RDSP eligibility ceases at age 59, and the holder must maintain DTC eligibility throughout the period of RDSP contribution and government matching.

Proper RDSP planning — including contribution sequencing, income testing, and holdback rules — is technically demanding, and should be coordinated with experienced Canadian tax counsel and a financial advisor familiar with disability savings plans.

What to Do If Your Disability Tax Credit Application Is Denied

Despite the legislative certainty now available to Type 1 diabetics, DTC denials still occur — sometimes due to incomplete Form T2201 submissions, errors in physician certification, or CRA processing issues. If you receive a denial:

Review the denial letter carefully. The CRA is required to provide reasons for denial. For a Type 1 diabetic, a denial based on the life-sustaining therapy threshold should now be extraordinarily rare — if it occurs, the denial letter should be reviewed by a tax professional immediately.

File a Notice of Objection. Under subsection 165(1) of the Income Tax Act, you have 90 days from the date of the notice of determination to file a formal objection. The objection is filed with the CRA’s Chief of Appeals and should include all relevant medical documentation and legal argument.

Apply for an extension of time. If the 90-day window has passed, you may apply to the CRA for an extension of time to object, provided you act within one year of the expiry of the original deadline.

Appeal to the Tax Court of Canada. If the CRA confirms the denial on objection, you have 90 days to appeal to the Tax Court of Canada. The Tax Court has jurisdiction over DTC disputes and has historically taken a purposive approach to the Act’s disability provisions — meaning it interprets them in accordance with their remedial intent.

Seek professional legal advice early. The objection and appeal process is procedurally demanding, and missing deadlines permanently forecloses valid claims. At Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C., we represent clients through every stage of DTC disputes — from initial objection through Tax Court appeal.

Does Type 2 Diabetes Qualify for the Disability Tax Credit?

The automatic qualification introduced in 2021 applies only to individuals diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes mellitus. Canadians with Type 2 diabetes who are insulin-dependent may still qualify for the DTC under the life-sustaining therapy provisions — but the full 14-hour threshold analysis applies, and Form T2201 must document the specific activities and frequency involved in their insulin management.

Given the variability in Type 2 diabetes management regimens, eligibility is highly fact-specific. Individuals using insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitors, and multiple daily injections for Type 2 diabetes may well meet the threshold, but they will not benefit from the automatic deemed-qualification rule. Careful completion of Form T2201 by a knowledgeable physician is essential.

Disability Tax Credit Benefits for Children with Type 1 Diabetes

Parents and guardians of children under 18 with Type 1 diabetes have access to a distinct and valuable set of tax benefits that flow directly from DTC approval. These are frequently overlooked and represent a meaningful source of financial support for families managing the demands and costs of childhood T1D.

Child Disability Benefit (CDB): Once a child is approved for the DTC, the CRA automatically calculates eligibility for the Child Disability Benefit — a tax-free monthly payment available to families who receive the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) for a child under 18 with a severe and prolonged impairment. For the 2024–25 benefit year, the CDB provides up to $3,322 per year (approximately $277/month) per eligible child, subject to income phase-out. No separate application is required — DTC approval triggers the CDB calculation automatically.

Canada Caregiver Credit (CCC): Parents supporting a DTC-eligible child under 18 may claim the Canada Caregiver Credit in addition to the basic child amount under section 118(1)(b.1) of the Income Tax Act. For 2025, the CCC supplement for a dependent child with a disability is $2,616. This credit is non-refundable and reduces federal income tax payable.

RDSP for minors: An RDSP may be opened for a child with an approved DTC at any age. Opening an RDSP early is highly advantageous — Canada Disability Savings Grants and Bonds can be earned from birth to age 49, and early contributions allow maximum compounding of government matching. Parents or legal guardians act as the plan holder until the child reaches the age of majority. The potential for up to $90,000 in lifetime government contributions through the CDSG and CDSB makes early DTC approval and RDSP opening one of the most financially impactful steps a family of a child with T1D can take.

Provincial supplements: Many provinces provide additional child disability supports that are keyed to federal DTC approval. Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia, among others, have their own disability-related benefit programs for children. Families should consult with a Canadian tax lawyer familiar with their province’s benefit landscape to ensure all available credits are claimed.

For children diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2021 or later, the automatic deemed-qualification rule applies from the date of diagnosis. Parents should apply for the DTC as early as possible after diagnosis to maximize the retroactive period for the CDB, CCC, and RDSP grant/bond accumulation.

Frequently Asked Questions: Disability Tax Credit and Type 1 Diabetes

Does Type 1 diabetes qualify for the Disability Tax Credit in Canada?

Yes. Since January 1, 2021, every Canadian diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes automatically qualifies for the DTC by statute. The diagnosis alone satisfies the life-sustaining therapy criteria under the Income Tax Act. Individuals must still apply using Form T2201, but no 14-hour-per-week threshold calculation is required.

How much is the Disability Tax Credit for 2025?

For the 2025 tax year, the federal base DTC amount for adults 18 and over is $10,138, generating a federal tax reduction of approximately $1,521 at the 15% credit rate. Provincial and territorial credits add additional value — in Ontario, for example, the total combined annual credit value typically exceeds $2,000. A supplement of $5,939 is available for eligible individuals under 18, for a combined base and supplement of $16,077.

Can I claim the Disability Tax Credit retroactively?

Yes. Under subsection 152(4.2) of the Income Tax Act, you may request a reassessment of tax returns going back 10 years to apply a DTC that was not previously claimed. If you have had Type 1 diabetes for many years and have never applied for the DTC, you may be entitled to a significant retroactive refund of unused credits.

Do I need to reapply for the Disability Tax Credit every year?

No. DTC approval is not annual — it remains in effect for the period certified by your medical practitioner on Form T2201. Many approvals are granted for an indefinite period (marked ‘permanent’ or with a distant end date). However, the CRA may request updated certification at some point, particularly as medical technology and management approaches evolve. You should monitor any correspondence from the CRA regarding your DTC certificate. Note also that starting September 8, 2026, the CRA will only accept T2201 forms from 2023 or later — if you are submitting a renewal or new application by paper, ensure you are using a current version of the form.

What happens if my DTC application is denied?

You have 90 days from the date of the CRA’s notice of determination to file a formal Notice of Objection under subsection 165(1) of the Income Tax Act. For a Type 1 diabetic whose diagnosis is clearly established, a denial is difficult to sustain on legal grounds given the deemed-qualification rule enacted in 2021. If the 90-day window has passed, you may apply to the CRA for an extension of time to object, provided you act within one year of the original deadline’s expiry.

Does the DTC apply to Type 2 diabetes?

Not automatically. The deemed-qualification rule applies only to Type 1 diabetes mellitus. Canadians with Type 2 diabetes who are insulin-dependent may still qualify under the life-sustaining therapy criteria, but must demonstrate through Form T2201 that they spend at least 14 hours per week on activities related to administering insulin. Eligibility is fact-specific and depends on the intensity of the individual’s insulin management regimen.

Can I claim the DTC for a child with Type 1 diabetes?

Yes. Children with Type 1 diabetes diagnosed in 2021 or later are automatically deemed to qualify for the DTC. Upon DTC approval, the Child Disability Benefit (up to approximately $3,322/year) flows automatically, and an RDSP may be opened to access lifetime government contributions of up to $90,000 through the Canada Disability Savings Grant and Bond. Parents may also claim the Canada Caregiver Credit supplement of $2,616 for 2025.

Is the Disability Tax Credit worth applying for if I don’t owe taxes?

Potentially, yes — for two reasons. First, the DTC can be transferred to a supporting person (a spouse, common-law partner, or other qualifying family member) who does have tax payable, under section 118.3(2) of the Income Tax Act. Second, and more importantly for many lower-income Canadians, DTC approval is the gateway to the RDSP — including the Canada Disability Savings Bond of up to $1,000/year, which requires no contribution and is available regardless of income. The RDSP’s potential government contributions make DTC approval valuable even for those with no current tax payable.

Speak with a Canadian Tax Lawyer About Your Disability Tax Credit Claim

The disability tax credit landscape for Type 1 diabetics in Canada has been transformed — first by a CRA administrative controversy that exposed the fragility of eligibility determined by internal policy letters rather than statute, and then by a legislative correction that places qualification on firm legal footing. Every Canadian with Type 1 diabetes now has a legal right to the DTC that no internal CRA guidance letter can take away.

But legal rights must be exercised. Many eligible Canadians have not yet applied, many have never opened an RDSP, and some who were wrongly denied during the 2017 controversy may have unclaimed retroactive entitlements. The financial stakes — potentially tens of thousands of dollars in tax credits, RDSP grants, and government bonds — make professional advice not merely prudent but essential.

TaxLawyer.com connects clients across Canada with DTC applications, retroactive reassessment requests, Notices of Objection, Tax Court appeals, and integrated disability tax planning. We invite individuals with Type 1 diabetes and their families to contact us for a consultation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.