Smith v. The King – Missed The Deadline To Object To A CRA Tax Reassessment? What The Tax Court Requires To Grant An Extension Of Time

Introduction – Why Missing a Deadline Is Not the End, But Procedure Is Everything

When a taxpayer misses the deadline to file a notice of objection to a CRA tax reassessment, the situation often feels irreversible. In practice, however, the law does provide a pathway to correct that mistake — but only if the process is followed precisely.

The recent Tax Court decision in Smith v. The King illustrates how unforgiving that process can be. The taxpayer missed the initial 90-day objection deadline, applied late to the CRA for an extension, and, after that request was denied, failed to apply to the Tax Court within the required 30-day period under the Excise Tax Act—filing instead approximately 19 months later.

Despite having engaged with the CRA and acting only slightly late at an earlier stage, the application was dismissed without any consideration of the underlying tax issue. The outcome did not turn on whether the delay was understandable, but on the failure to meet a mandatory procedural requirement, which deprived the Court of jurisdiction entirely.

For taxpayers who have missed an objection deadline, the real question is not whether the delay can be explained—it is whether the legal test for an extension has been properly met, step by step. Understanding that test and acting within its strict timelines determine whether the objection can still be heard or is permanently barred. Smith v. The King shows that extension applications are rarely decided on fairness alone and that early guidance from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can be critical when strict procedural deadlines threaten to permanently bar the objection.

Denied for Being Late – When Timing Alone Determines the Outcome

In Smith v. The King, the dispute did not hinge on complex tax planning, valuation, or substantive GST rules. Instead, the outcome was determined entirely by timing—and, more specifically, by a missed statutory deadline that the Court lacked jurisdiction to waive or extend.

The taxpayer had claimed a new housing rebate, which the CRA denied through a tax assessment dated May 12, 2022. Like too many taxpayers, she did not file a notice of objection within the standard 90-day deadline.

Recognizing the issue, she later applied to the CRA for an extension of time to object. However, that application itself was slightly late. The CRA ultimately denied the extension request and, in doing so, provided clear written instructions that if she disagreed with the denial, she was required to apply to the Tax Court within 30 days (Subsection 304(1) of the Excise Tax Act).

Instead of filing within the statutory window, the taxpayer filed her application with the Tax Court approximately 19 months later. At that point, the analysis was no longer concerned with whether the delay could be explained or whether the underlying tax position had merit, but rather with whether the Court had jurisdiction to hear the application.

Because the application to the Tax Court was not filed within the required 30-day period after the CRA’s refusal, one of the mandatory conditions precedent was not satisfied. As a result, the Tax Court lacked jurisdiction to hear the application, and the application was quashed without any consideration of the underlying merits.

The case, therefore, illustrates a recurring and highly practical lesson in CRA objection deadline cases: once a taxpayer misses a mandatory step in the extension process, the dispute no longer turns on the strength of the explanation or the merits of the underlying tax reassessment. It turns on whether the statutory test for an extension of time has been properly met, step by step. For taxpayers facing a missed objection deadline, extension applications are rarely decided on fairness alone, and early guidance from a top tax lawyer can be critical when strict procedural deadlines threaten to permanently bar the objection.

The Seven-Part Test – What You Must Satisfy for the Tax Court to Even Consider Your Case

When a taxpayer applies for an extension of time to object, the analysis does not begin with fairness or explanation. It begins with jurisdiction. The Tax Court will consider the merits of the request only if a structured legal test is fully satisfied—and in the correct order.

Although commonly described as a four-part test, the Court has clarified that the framework is more accurately understood as seven distinct requirements: three mandatory conditions that establish jurisdiction, followed by four substantive conditions that determine whether the extension should be granted.

The first and most critical step is to ensure that the Court has jurisdiction to hear the application. This requires strict compliance with three conditions that cannot be waived or extended under any circumstances. A taxpayer must first apply to the CRA for an extension of time. If the CRA denies that request—or fails to respond within 90 days—the taxpayer must then apply to the Tax Court. If the CRA has issued a refusal, under the Excise Tax Act, the application must be filed within 30 days of the mailing of the decision.

This initial stage is where most cases fail. If any of these conditions is not met, the Court does not proceed to evaluate the explanation. It is crucial to determine which legislation governs the dispute: under Section 304 of the Excise Tax Act (which applies to GST/HST matters like Smith), a taxpayer has only 30 days to apply to the Tax Court after the CRA’s refusal. In contrast, under Section 166.2 of the Income Tax Act, taxpayers are granted a 90-day window for the same application. Regardless of which deadline applies, these periods are mandatory and cannot be waived by the Court.

In addition, it must be established that action was taken as soon as circumstances permitted once the delay was identified. This element is often determinative in practice, as unexplained or prolonged inaction after the deadline can undermine an otherwise reasonable explanation.

Finally, the Court must be satisfied that granting the extension would be just and equitable in light of all the circumstances. However, this final consideration is only reached if all prior requirements have been strictly met. For taxpayers facing a missed objection deadline, the focus must be on meeting each element of the test with evidence and timing discipline, as even a single misstep can prevent the Court from considering the case altogether.

Application Quashed – Why the Case Was Decided Without Ever Reaching the Merits

The application failed at the outset because a required procedural step was not completed within the time prescribed by statute.

After the CRA denied the taxpayer’s request for an extension of time, the governing legislation under the Excise Tax Act required that any further application to the Tax Court be filed within 30 days. The taxpayer filed approximately 19 months later, well outside that statutory window.

At that stage, the issue was no longer whether the delay could be explained or whether the underlying tax reassessment had merit, but whether the Tax Court could entertain the application at all. Because the statutory timeline had not been complied with, the Tax Court was unable to proceed and dismissed the application without considering the merits of the dispute.

The case underscores a practical point that often determines the outcome in these matters: once a required step in the extension process is missed, the ability to challenge a CRA tax reassessment may be lost—not on the merits, but on procedure alone.

Pro Tax Tips – How to Protect Your Right to Object After Missing a CRA Deadline

In practice, extension-of-time applications rarely fail because taxpayers lack an explanation. They fail because a procedural step is taken too late—or in the wrong sequence.

One of the most common issues is misapplying the statutory timeline. In GST/HST matters, the Excise Tax Act requires that an application to the Tax Court be filed within 30 days of the CRA’s refusal. Under the Income Tax Act, that same step allows 90 days. Applying the wrong timeline is not a minor technical error—it can end the process entirely.

Timing gaps also matter. Even when a taxpayer intends to object, periods of inaction—particularly after missing the original deadline—can undermine the application. In practice, once a deadline is missed, the process becomes time-sensitive at every stage. The focus should be on ensuring that each subsequent step is completed correctly and without further delay, rather than on reconstructing the delay. Engaging an experienced tax lawyer in Canada early can be critical to navigating these requirements and preserving the ability to challenge the reassessment.

FAQ: Key Questions on Missed CRA Objection Deadlines and Extension of Time Applications

Can I still challenge a CRA tax reassessment if I missed the 90-day objection deadline?

Yes—but only if you act within the strict timelines of the extension process. A taxpayer may apply to the CRA for an extension of time, generally within one year of the original objection deadline. However, if the CRA denies that request, the taxpayer must apply to the Tax Court within 30 days for GST/HST matters or 90 days for Income Tax matters. Missing any of these steps can prevent the Court from hearing the objection entirely, regardless of the underlying merits.

Will the Tax Court grant an extension if I have a reasonable explanation for the delay?

Not necessarily. A reasonable explanation alone is not sufficient. The Tax Court will consider the circumstances only if all statutory requirements are first met, including strict compliance with procedural deadlines. If those threshold conditions are not satisfied, the Court has no statutory jurisdiction to grant the extension, even where the explanation appears justified or the circumstances are sympathetic.