A Taxing Situation: Can Canadian Tech Contractors Working For U.S. Or Overseas Companies Incorporate?

The rise of remote work has transformed the technology sector. It is now common for Canadian software developers, engineers and other technology professionals situated in Canada to work remotely for companies located outside Canada, often in the United States.

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The rise of remote work has transformed the technology sector. It is now common for Canadian software developers, engineers and other technology professionals situated in Canada to work remotely for companies located outside Canada, often in the United States. These arrangements are frequently structured on an independent contractor basis, with the individual billing the company for services rather than receiving a salary through payroll.

A question that arises regularly in this context is whether the individual can incorporate and provide their services through a corporation. Incorporation can offer significant tax planning opportunities, including the ability to defer personal income tax by leaving earnings in the corporation. However, an employee (as opposed to an independent contractor) cannot incorporate without adverse tax effects; any tax advantages of incorporation would be undermined if the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) determines that the individual is not an independent contractor but is rather an employee providing services through a corporation (i.e. the individual is an incorporated employee).

In circumstances where the individual is actually an employee, the corporation would be classified as a personal services business. The tax consequences of that classification are significant, and it is therefore important for individuals considering incorporation to understand the underlying legal considerations. We review this question from the perspective of the Income Tax Act.

The Personal Services Business Concern

Under the Income Tax Act, a corporation is generally considered to be carrying on a personal services business if an individual provides services on behalf of the corporation to another entity and, but for the existence of the corporation, the individual would reasonably be regarded as an employee of that entity.

Where a corporation is characterized as a personal services business, it loses access to many of the tax advantages typically associated with small business corporations. For example, the corporation cannot claim the small business deduction and is limited in the expenses it can deduct. The combined effect is often to eliminate the intended tax advantages of incorporating.

As a result, the key issue becomes whether the relationship between the worker and the company is properly characterized as one of employment or independent contracting.

A Question of Fact

Canadian courts have consistently emphasized that the distinction between an employee and an independent contractor is a question of fact. No single factor determines the outcome. Instead, courts examine the overall relationship between the parties. The leading authority is the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision in 671122 Ontario Ltd. v. Sagaz Industries Canada Inc., 2001 SCC 59

(“Sagaz”), where the Court confirmed that the central question is whether the worker is performing services as a person in business on their own account. The Court emphasized that the inquiry requires consideration of the entire relationship between the parties rather than any single determinative factor.

This analysis is commonly described as the “total relationship” approach. Several well-established factors are considered, each of which sheds light on whether the individual is operating an independent business or functioning as part of the company’s workforce.

Importantly, the characterization chosen by the parties is not determinative. Simply labelling a relationship as an “independent contractor” arrangement will not control the legal analysis if the underlying facts point toward employment. The CRA, and ultimately the courts in the event of a dispute with the CRA, will instead look to the substance of the working relationship, including how the work is actually performed in practice.

Key Factors in the Analysis

Although every situation must be evaluated individually, courts have repeatedly pointed to a number of recurring factors when assessing whether a worker is operating an independent business. Drawing on cases such as Sagaz and earlier authorities such as Wiebe Door Services Ltd. v. Canada, [1986] 3 FC 553, courts commonly consider factors including control, ownership of tools, opportunity for profit and risk of loss, and the degree of integration into the business. No single factor is determinative, and no factor is assigned a fixed weight. The analysis requires a holistic assessment of the overall relationship, with different factors carrying more or less significance depending on the particular facts. A factor that is compelling in one case may be of limited relevance in another.

A. Control over the work

One of the most important considerations is the degree of control exercised by the company. Employees are typically subject to significant direction regarding how, when, and where their work is performed. Independent contractors, by contrast, generally retain control over the manner in which their services are delivered.

In the technology sector, remote contractors often (but not always) determine their own working hours and organize their work independently. Many remote technology engagements resemble project-based consulting arrangements. Developers may be responsible for delivering defined outputs rather than working under day-to-day supervision. This degree of autonomy, if present in a particular case, can support the characterization of an independent contractor relationship.

However, the opposite is equally true. Where a company dictates working hours, requires the individual to attend regular meetings, assigns work on an ongoing basis, or otherwise exercises close supervision over how the work is performed, those facts may point toward employment.

The control analysis is therefore highly sensitive to the specific terms and practical realities of the engagement, and outcomes can vary significantly from one working relationship to the next.

2. Ownership of tools and equipment

Courts also consider who provides the tools required to perform the work. Employees typically rely on the employer’s equipment and infrastructure. Contractors often supply their own tools.

In many technology engagements, however, the tools and equipment factor is of limited analytical weight, and the overall characterization will turn more heavily on the other factors in the analysis. That is, unlike trades or heavy equipment industries where ownership of specialized tools is a strong indicator of independent business operation, software development requires relatively modest physical infrastructure. Computers and software licences are frequently provided by the company, much as they would be for an employee, while the home office environment is typically supplied by the worker simply by virtue of working remotely. Where the company provides the primary working tools, this factor may point toward employment. Where the worker supplies their own equipment, it may support contractor status.

3. Opportunity for profit and risk of loss

Another indicator of an independent business is the ability to generate profit or incur loss. Contractors may be able to negotiate their rates, take on multiple clients, or structure their operations in ways that affect profitability. Employees typically receive fixed compensation without meaningful financial risk, and generally work exclusively for one employer.

4. Integration into the organization

Courts also examine whether the individual is integrated into the company’s business. Employees are generally embedded within the organizational structure of the employer, often appearing to outsiders as part of the company itself.

A contractor who operates independently and provides services to multiple clients may appear less integrated than someone who works exclusively with one company and is treated internally as part of the internal team.

The Importance of Existing Treatment

Where the parties have already been treating the relationship as an independent contractor arrangement, with the individual invoicing for services as a sole proprietor and the company making no payroll deductions for income tax, CPP, or EI, incorporation is a relatively modest next step. The underlying characterization of the relationship is already established by the parties, rightly or wrongly, and the corporation simply becomes the vehicle through which services are delivered.

By contrast, where the individual has previously been treated as an employee, and the arrangement is now being restructured as an independent contractor relationship specifically to enable incorporation, the planning is more aggressive. In that scenario, the change in structure may itself attract scrutiny, and CRA is more likely to examine whether the reclassification reflects a genuine change in the working relationship or is instead a form-driven exercise designed to achieve a tax result.

If the individual later incorporates and continues providing services in substantially the same manner, the overall arrangement may attract less scrutiny than if the individual had previously been treated as an employee.

That said, historical treatment is not determinative. CRA and the courts will ultimately focus on the substance of the relationship rather than the labels chosen by the parties.

Remote Work Adds Complexity

Remote work introduces additional layers of complexity. Many Canadian professionals now work for companies with no physical presence in Canada. These companies may treat all remote workers as contractors simply because they are located outside the company’s jurisdiction.

While this may simplify matters from the company’s perspective, Canadian tax law still requires a proper analysis of the working relationship. The fact that the company is based in another country does not eliminate the potential for a personal services business issue.

Managing the Risk

For many professionals in the technology sector, incorporation can still be a sensible strategy. However, it is important to recognize that the personal services business rules create an element of uncertainty. Because the analysis is fact-specific, it is rarely possible to guarantee that CRA will accept a particular characterization of the relationship. Even where the factors strongly support an independent contractor relationship, CRA retains the ability to review and challenge the arrangement. In practice, many professionals proceed with incorporation where the underlying facts support contractor status, recognizing that the question ultimately turns on the specific circumstances of the working relationship.

In practice, the question often becomes one of risk tolerance. If the working relationship genuinely resembles that of an independent contractor, many individuals conclude that incorporation remains worthwhile despite the possibility of a future challenge.

In some cases, it may also be possible to seek a ruling from CRA regarding worker classification. CRA has a formal process under which it will review a working arrangement and issue a determination as to whether the worker is an employee or an independent contractor for purposes of CPP contributions and EI premiums. While that ruling is technically issued under the Canada Pension Plan and the Employment Insurance Act rather than the Income Tax Act, the underlying test applied is the same as the CRA is assessing independent contractor versus employee status. A favourable ruling can therefore provide comfort as to how CRA will characterize the relationship for income tax purposes.

Where there is greater uncertainty, professional advice can help structure the arrangement in a manner that better reflects an independent business relationship.

The Consequences of Mischaracterization Extend Beyond Income Tax

The personal services business rules are the focus of this article, but they are not the only concern for individuals and companies who get the characterization wrong. Where a worker is properly an employee but has been treated as an independent contractor, the consequences can extend well beyond an adverse tax result for the incorporated employee’s corporation. The employer would have failed to withhold and remit income tax on the worker's behalf, and would have failed to withhold, remit, and properly report CPP contributions and EI premiums. These failures attract interest and potentially penalties under the Income Tax Act, the Canada Pension Plan (Act) and the Employment Insurance Act. The financial exposure can be material, particularly where the arrangement has been in place for a number of years.

Beyond the tax consequences, mischaracterization can give rise to significant employment and labour law issues as well. Employees are entitled to a range of statutory protections and benefits that independent contractors are not, and a finding of employment status can result, for example, in claims for unpaid entitlements, wrongful dismissal, and related liability. While a full treatment of those issues is beyond the scope of this article, they are an important part of the overall picture. Fillmore Riley LLP’s Employment and Labour group who would be pleased to assist with any questions in that area.

Conclusion

The growth of remote work has created new opportunities for Canadian professionals to work with companies around the world. At the same time, it has brought renewed attention to the legal distinction between employees and independent contractors.

For individuals considering incorporation, understanding this distinction is essential. The tax benefits of incorporating can be significant, but they depend on ensuring that the underlying working relationship is consistent with the operation of an independent business.

Given the fact-specific nature of the analysis, early legal and tax advice can often help avoid costly surprises down the road.

Fillmore Riley LLP's Taxation Practice

We offer tax advice to both individual and business clients on a wide range of matters, including corporate and commercial transactions, estate planning, and tax dispute resolution and litigation. For more information or if you have any questions, please contact a member of the Fillmore Riley Taxation practice.

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