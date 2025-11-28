Loss Consolidation Under GAAR: When Interpretation And Judgement Decide The Outcome

Counter is a Toronto-based law firm that specializes in resolving tax controversies across Canada. Canada's leading privately-owned companies and high-net-worth individuals trust us to deliver superior outcomes and clarity along the way. Our leading tax litigators use our tax dispute systems for better results. Our framework boosts our lawyers' expertise, making our service offer unique. Although the framework's purpose is to increase competency and clarity, it results in efficiency gains too. Managing complexity and risk is essential to achieve exceptional results when dealing with a tax dispute. Together, our people and expert systems amplify our teams' and clients' capabilities, leading to more effective collaboration and better results.

Quebecor v. HMK shows how a well-framed economic narrative can support a CRA loss consolidation challenge

Key Takeaways

Loss consolidation transactions attract CRA scrutiny even when they align with Parliament's design.

The mechanical structure rarely drives the dispute – the interpretive record does.

Business leaders who account for the time and cost of a multi-year CRA challenge reach clearer conclusions about a transaction's value.

The Situation

Quebecor Inc. and its indirect subsidiary, 3662527 Canada Inc., held offsetting tax positions: Quebec faced a $191.8M unrealized gain related to shares it held in Abitibi Consolidated Inc., while 366 had a $200.5M unrealized loss. A series of transactions increased Quebecor's cost base in its Abitibi shares and moved the loss within its corporate group.

CRA applied GAAR, arguing the series produced multiple losses from the same economic interest and undermined the capital-loss and winding-up rules.

After years of audit, objection, and appeals, the Federal Court of Appeal upheld the Tax Court's decision and rejected the CRA's theory, confirming that the result aligned with Parliament's intention for related-party loss consolidation.

What Made the Difference

The planners executed the structural steps, but the dispute turned on the taxpayer's case theory and credibility. The Court evaluated the taxpayer's account of how the loss actually moved through the group in economic substance and found that the framing aligned with the Act's underlying design.

The CRA advanced a broad GAAR theory, but the taxpayer's case theory offered a clear explanation of how the transactions fit within Parliament's intended treatment of related-party groups. The taxpayer's success flowed from interpretive credibility – not mechanics.

The Signal for Business Leaders

Reorganizations often present clear financial benefits but also attract CRA scrutiny. Reorganizations often present clear financial benefits but also attract CRA scrutiny. When that scrutiny arrives, a familiar pattern follows: the mechanics set the structure, and the interpretation drives how the CRA and the courts assess the arrangement. CRA frequently grounds its case theory in economic-substance narratives, while courts assess whether the taxpayer's documented economic rationale aligns with Parliament's design.

Organizations that advance a credible economic case theory see the dispute revolve around interpretation rather than the mechanics – a dynamic that often meaningfully shifts outcomes.

Case Reference

Quebecor Inc. v. HMK, 2025 FCA 207

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.