When Laws Collide

One of my favourite parts of working as an estate litigator is that our files intersect with so many areas of law. Our clients come to us for our expertise and advice on estate and capacity law, but their complex legal problems often require answers outside our expertise.We work with our clients to find experts in areas of law like tax, employment, family, business, and real estate law, to provide a comprehensive answer to our clients' legal problems.

Not surprisingly, family law regularly interacts with estate litigation. For example, a surviving spouse may elect to make an equalization payment claim under the Family Law Act rather than take what they are entitled to under their spouse's will. A surviving spouse may choose to make an equalization claim and, at the same time, a dependant support claim under the Succession Law Reform Act.

Tax law often comes into play in estate litigation. When you die, your assets are deemed to have been disposed of, potentially triggering capital gains tax. When working on a piece of estate litigation, we often work with expert tax lawyers to help us assess the estate's tax liabilities. When we help our clients negotiate a settlement, we consult with tax experts to help beneficiaries and estate trustees minimize tax liabilities.

Corporate law issues often arise in estate litigation, as well. Often, we act as or represent an estate trustee for estates that own businesses. When this is the case, we may consult a business lawyer to help us find the most practical way to transfer or sell the business or to determine its assets and liabilities.

Employment law is another area that regularly comes up in estate litigation if the deceased owned a business. In such cases, the estate trustee may have to worry about employment contracts as well as ongoing wrongful dismissal claims.

Finally, real estate law frequently intersects with estate litigation. Whether it's a family home, cottage, or investment property, disputes often arise over ownership of the property, the property value, or whether an estate property should be sold (and for how much) or kept in the family.

Estate litigation does not happen in a vacuum. Although our clients may retain us to assist with a will challenge or a dependant support claim, for example, other areas of law are sure to pop up over the course of the litigation. It's our job to find lawyers with the right expertise to work with so we can, together, provide helpful and tailored advice to reach a resolution as quickly and efficiently as possible.