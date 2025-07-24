CRA Moves To Online Mail For Businesses

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

As of May 2025, the Canada Revenue Agency (the "CRA") has begun implementing a significant change in how it communicates with businesses. Online mail is now the default method for delivering most CRA correspondence through the My Business Account portal.

This transition affects both new and existing businesses and is part of the CRA's ongoing movement towards online services – for better or for worse. Our report on what businesses really need to know about these changes is set out below.

Transition Timeline

According to the CRA news release dated May 7, 2025, the transition occurred in two key phases:

Effective May 12, 2025, new business and program account registrations will receive most of their business correspondence online in the My Business Account portal of their CRA account.

Effective June 16, 2025, existing businesses will be changed to CRA online mail as the default method of receiving most business correspondence.

Exceptions

Paper mail will still be used for certain businesses, including businesses that have not been registered for My Business Account and do not have an authorized representative, charities, and certain non-resident businesses.

Additionally, businesses can still opt in to receive paper mail. A request must be submitted, and must be renewed every two years. This can be done through the CRA's online portal or by mailing Form RC 681 Request to Activate Paper Mail for my Business.

If you are questing to opt in to receive paper mail, it is important to keep your mailing address up to date. If CRA mail is returned as undeliverable, your business will automatically revert to receiving correspondence online.

Commentary

This transition is part of a broader shift toward digital services at the CRA. Many processes, including filing GST/HST returns, are now required to be completed online for most businesses. While there are clear benefits to using the CRA's online platform, not all businesses will find the transition seamless.

For example, in our experience, Canadian corporations with non-resident directors often encounter challenges when registering for My Business Account. The process can involve submitting multiple paper forms, which often have long processing times, and often requires calling the CRA directly, which can be frustrating due to long wait times , according to the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson.

To reduce the risk of missing important correspondence – and avoid the possibility of missing important appeals deadlines(!) – it is advisable to have multiple key individuals in your business having access to My Business Account. It is also important to keep your email and contact information current.

If your business is struggling with the transition or has unique circumstances, such as non-resident directors, it is highly recommended to get expert support to ensure smooth access and avoid missed CRA communications.

Download a PDF copy of this Blog here.