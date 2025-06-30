CRA Communications For Businesses: Mandatory Transition Starting May 2025

As of June 16, 2025, the CRA will begin sending most correspondence to existing and new business owners electronically via My Business Account.

What Is Changing?

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is changing their default communication format from mail to electronic communication for all businesses. The CRA will no longer by default send most correspondence by paper mail. Instead, letters, statements, and notices will be delivered electronically through My Business Account, with email notifications issued when new items are available.

Key Implementation Dates

May 12, 2025 – Online mail becomes the default for newly registered business numbers and program accounts (e.g., GST/HST, payroll, corporate income tax).

June 16, 2025 – Online mail becomes the default for existing business accounts, including those accounts managed by authorized representatives via Represent a Client.

How Business Owners Should Prepare

To ensure a smooth transition to the CRA's online mail system in 2025, business owners are encouraged to take the following steps:

If you already receive CRA communications digitally: no action is necessary, but confirm you have access to your My Business Account.

Register for My Business Account, if not already enrolled, to enable access to CRA correspondence electronically.

Verify and update your email addresses in My Business Account. You can register up to three email addresses per program account to receive timely notifications.

Check your CRA account regularly to avoid missing time-sensitive notices, statements, or requests.

Opt in to paper mail, if preferred, by completing and submitting Form RC681 – Request to Activate Paper Mail. This request must be renewed every two years.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.