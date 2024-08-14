ARTICLE
14 August 2024

Tax Litigation Video Series - What To Do When The CRA Calls (Video)

AB
Aird & Berlis LLP

Contributor

Aird & Berlis LLP logo
Aird & Berlis LLP is a leading Canadian law firm, serving clients across Canada and globally. With strong national and international expertise, the firm’s lawyers and business advisors provide strategic legal advice across all areas of business law to clients ranging from entrepreneurs to multinational corporations.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
Has the CRA contacted you by phone to advise you of an upcoming audit? In the latest instalment of our Tax Litigation Video Series, Louise Summerhill shares important information on what to do if the CRA notifies...
Canada Tax
Photo of Louise Summerhill
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Has the CRA contacted you by phone to advise you of an upcoming audit?

In the latest instalment of our Tax Litigation Video Series, Louise Summerhill shares important information on what to do if the CRA notifies you of an audit by phone call.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Louise Summerhill
Louise Summerhill
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More