ARTICLE
31 December 2025

Tapping Into Trouble: CSA Phase 2 CFR Sweep Results

BL
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Contributor

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP logo
BLG is a leading, national, full-service Canadian law firm focusing on business law, commercial litigation, and intellectual property solutions for our clients. BLG is one of the country’s largest law firms with more than 750 lawyers, intellectual property agents and other professionals in five cities across Canada.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) and the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) have released their much-anticipated Client Focused Reforms (CFR) Phase 2 Sweep Report...
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
AUM Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP are most popular:
  • within Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Insurance and Healthcare industries

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) and the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) have released their much-anticipated Client Focused Reforms (CFR) Phase 2 Sweep Report, which provides additional and, in some cases, expanded, guidance with respect to KYC, KYP and suitability obligations. This joint report summarizes the CSA and CIRO findings on their sweep and provides actionable recommendations on core registrant obligations, including product due diligence, assessing risk and the process for recommending alternative investment products.

As this guidance will impact all registered firms, BLG has released a separate Insight summarizing the material features of the guidance and referencing the webinar BLG will be hosting to provide additional insights and views on the report, entitled "Under the bright lights: CSA & CIRO illuminate enhanced expectations in phase 2 client-focused reform sweep"

We can assist with updating your policies and procedures, reviewing client facing documentation and providing training to your employees. Please contact us with any questions on this report.

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of AUM Law
AUM Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More