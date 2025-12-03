ARTICLE
3 December 2025

OSC AI Survey: An Opportunity To Showcase Your Governance Framework

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Hélène Deschamps Marquis and Michael Taylor
The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) recently launched an artificial intelligence (AI) survey presenting registrants with an opportunity to demonstrate their AI governance policies and procedures to Canada's largest securities regulator.

BLG's Investment Management Group, working closely with our AI Practice Lead, Hélène Deschamps Marquis, can help ensure your survey response demonstrates robust governance while positioning your organization as a leader in responsible AI adoption.

BLG's unique perspective

Assisting with the OSC's AI survey reflects the broader regulatory compliance support we provide capital markets participants year-round across multiple regulatory bodies, including the OSC, AMF, CIRO and OSFI.

Meanwhile, our comprehensive approach to AI guidance spans the entire digital transformation journey, from AI program maturity assessments and policy development to contract drafting, risk mitigation strategies, and governance training for boards and executives. We help organizations not just respond to regulatory requirements but leverage them strategically.

