Update From The Canada Revenue Agency For Charities: Retiring The Fax Line Effective April 1, 2026

Further to the developments discussed in Four Charities Stories to Watch in 2026, the Canada Revenue Agency (the “CRA”) has now confirmed that it will retire its fax line for the Charities Directorate effective April 1, 2026.

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Further to the developments discussed in Four Charities Stories to Watch in 2026, the Canada Revenue Agency (the "CRA") has now confirmed that it will retire its fax line for the Charities Directorate effective April 1, 2026.

As of that date, registered charities will no longer be able to submit documents by fax, and any faxed materials will not be received or processed by the CRA.

What does this mean for charities?

This change marks a continued shift by the CRA toward fully digital administration. Registered charities must ensure they are equipped to interact with the CRA through its online platforms, including:

Filing the T3010 Registered Charity Information Return;

Submitting applications, amendments, and supporting documentation; and

Sending written inquiries to the Charities Directorate.

The CRA has emphasized that online submission through CRA accounts is now the primary (and expected) method of communication with the Charities Directorate.

What are the practical implications?

Charities that have historically relied on fax, particularly for time-sensitive filings or correspondence, should take immediate steps to transition.

In particular:

Access to CRA My Business Account is now essential;

Internal processes should be updated to reflect digital-only submissions; and

Boards and management should confirm that appropriate personnel have active credentials and authorization levels.

CRA support and transition period

The CRA has encouraged charities to use the remaining transition window throughout the month of March to complete onboarding with My Business Account. Support resources provided by the CRA include:

Step-by-step registration guidance for CRA online services;

A Digital Concierge service offering one-on-one assistance (by calling 1-800-267-2384 and asking for the Digital Concierge); and

Upcoming webinars on accessing and using CRA online systems.

Our perspective

While this change may create short-term administrative friction for some organizations, it reflects a broader and ongoing modernization of the CRA's regulatory approach. From a governance and compliance perspective, charities should prepare now for the CRA digital filing requirements and treat this as an opportunity to:

Formalize internal compliance workflows;

Ensure continuity of access (e.g., multiple authorized users); and

Reduce reliance on legacy submission methods.

As the CRA continues to move toward a digital-first regulatory environment, proactive compliance is more important than ever.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.