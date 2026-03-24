Canadian Securities Administrators Adopt Semi-annual Financial Reporting Pilot For Venture Issuers

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) have announced the adoption of a pilot project permitting eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move to a semi-annual financial reporting framework...

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The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) have announced the adoption of a pilot project permitting eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move to a semi-annual financial reporting framework, reducing the regulatory burden associated with quarterly reporting obligations.

Overview

The CSA has adopted Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemption to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the Blanket Order), which establishes a semi-annual financial reporting pilot (the SAR Pilot). The SAR Pilot is designed to reduce compliance costs for smaller public companies whilst maintaining appropriate investor protections.

Key features of the SAR Pilot

The SAR Pilot provides an exemption for eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (TSXV) or the CNSX Markets Inc. (CSE) from the requirement to file first- and third-quarter interim financial reports under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Participation in the SAR Pilot is voluntary, meaning that eligible issuers may elect to continue with quarterly reporting should they prefer to do so.

Background and consultation

The CSA published the SAR Pilot for public comment on October 23, 2025, as discussed in our previous insight. The consultation process generated broad support for the initiative, with a majority of commenters expressing favourable views. In announcing the adoption, CSA Chair Stan Magidson noted that the SAR Pilot represents "a great example of harmonization by Canada's regulators to support the competitiveness of Canadian capital markets, particularly for smaller venture issuers." A summary of the comments received and the CSA's responses is available in Annex A to the CSA Notice accompanying the Blanket Order.

Future developments

The CSA has indicated that, while the Blanket Order remains in effect, it intends to engage in a broader rule-making project related to voluntary semi-annual financial reporting for eligible reporting issuers more generally. The CSA will use learnings from the SAR Pilot to inform that future initiative, suggesting that a successful pilot could pave the way for expanded semi-annual reporting options across a wider range of issuers.

Implications for venture issuers

Venture issuers listed on the TSXV or CSE should review the eligibility criteria and terms set out in the Blanket Order to determine whether participation in the SAR Pilot aligns with their operational and investor relations objectives. Issuers considering participation should weigh the cost savings associated with reduced reporting frequency against investor expectations and any potential impacts on market perception.

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