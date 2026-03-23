The Five Most Common Exit Options (And When Each Makes Sense) When Selling Your Business

For many owners of mid‑market businesses, selling their company represents one of the most significant financial and personal decisions of their career. The process is rarely as straightforward as simply finding a buyer, and the available exit options extend well beyond a single, full sale of the business. Determining the right exit path requires clarity about your objectives, the desired timing of your transition, the extent of your continued involvement in the business, and the future you envision for your employees and legacy.

As highlighted by a panel of investors, advisors and operators, including Miller Thomson Partner Philippe St‑Louis, at the Blueprint to Exit: Planning Your Next Chapter event, there is no universal formula. The optimal outcome depends on aligning the structure of the transaction with your long‑term goals. In essence, the decision goes beyond price; it defines the next chapter of your professional journey.

Start with your objectives, not the deal structure

Most business owners initially start this process with one objective: sell 100% of the business, get the best possible price and exit as quickly as possible. That is understandable, particularly for owners that are tired, nearing retirement, or simply ready to move on. But seasoned advisors will often encourage founders to keep an open mind and clarify their motivations before committing to a structure.

Key questions to clarify early in the process include:

Do you want to be completely out of the business in 6–12 months, or stay involved for multiple years in a new role?

Are you comfortable taking some money off the table now and keeping a stake in the business for a second "bite at the apple" later?

Is your priority maximizing cash at closing, or ensuring the company continues to grow under new ownership?

Once those objectives are clear, it becomes easier to decide whether a 100% sale, majority recapitalization, minority investment or internal succession is the right path for you.

From an exit strategy perspective, clarifying these goals early is one of the most important steps owners can take when planning to sell their business.

Option 1: Sale of 100% of the business

The most straightforward option is a total outright sale: 100% of your business is sold to a buyer, often a strategic acquirer or private equity investor.

In this scenario:

The seller typically receives most of the value at closing, sometimes complemented by a holdback or an earnout structure.

Following closing, the seller's involvement can range from a short transition period to a defined consulting role, but they are no longer the long‑term decision‑maker.

Advisors on the panel emphasized that when a founder has made the emotional decision to sell, they are usually quite committed; walking away mid‑process is rare.

Option 2: Majority sale – taking "chips off the table"

A majority sale means transferring control, by selling more than 50% of the company, to a strategic acquirer or financial sponsor, while maintaining a minority position and usually staying engaged in the business.

This can make sense when:

You believe there is still a strong growth potential for the business and you want to participate in a second "bite at the apple" later.

You are looking for help professionalizing and scaling the company, but are not ready to step away.

With a majority sale, the buyer will still run a full-diligence review and will typically require clear governance, reporting, and alignment around the company's growth plan. The seller's role shifts from "owner‑operator" to minority partner in a more institutional context. For many business owners, this type of recapitalization provides a balance between immediate liquidity and continued participation in the company's future growth.

Option 3: Minority investment, growth capital without giving up control

Minority investments are less common than control deals, but they are a viable option for certain companies and certain investors. In this structure, the seller sells a minority stake (often to a specialized private equity firm or family investment group) in exchange for capital and support, while staying the majority shareholder and day‑to‑day leader.

This is particularly attractive when:

You have a strong pipeline of growth opportunities – such as new geographies, service lines, or acquisitions in sight – but has reached the limits of what you are comfortable borrowing.

You want to de‑risk personally by taking some money out, without giving up control of the business.

Legally and practically, this type of deal differs from a full sale:

Diligence often focuses more on alignment and governance, because the investor knows the seller still has significant skin in the game.

More time is typically spent negotiating the shareholders' agreement and the overall "rulebook" that will govern how the seller and the investor make decisions, resolve disputes, and eventually exit.

Not all investors pursue minority transactions and the capital pool for these transactions tends to be smaller and more specialized. For business owners exploring exit planning but not yet ready for a full sale, a minority investment can be a way unlock growth capital while maintaining control of the business.

Option 4: Internal transitions – management buyouts and employee plans

Some founders prefer to transfer ownership internally, to key management or more broadly employees, rather than to an outside buyer. Two common structures are management buyouts (MBOs) and employee share ownership plans. These approaches can be appealing because they reward and retain the team that helped build the business.

However, internal transitions can be challenging to execute. Common constraints include:

The management team's capacity to finance the transaction or secure third-party backing.

The need to balance financial fairness to the exiting founder with the team's ability to carry the business forward.

Advisors often see strong interest in MBOs and employee options, but fewer completed deals, largely due to these practical challenges. If transferring the business internally is a business owner's preferred outcome, it is worth starting the planning process early so that potential successors have time to develop, secure financing, and be ready when you are.

Option 5: Strategic buyer vs. private equity platform vs. "tuck‑in"

Another important dimension is who you sell to. The panel drew a useful distinction between sale transactions involving strategic buyers and private equity sponsors.

Ten or fifteen years ago, strategic buyers were often willing to pay higher prices because they expected to reduce costs by integrating the acquired business, such as cutting overlapping costs, consolidating operations, and so on. With the growth of private equity and the focus on building platforms in fragmented sectors and service industries, that dynamic has shifted. In many cases, private equity platforms now outbid strategics when they see a clear path to roll‑up multiple acquisitions under a larger umbrella.

For founders, the takeaway is that you can no longer assume a strategic buyer will automatically offer the highest price. The better fit may depend less on whether a buyer is a "competitor" or a "PE‑backed platform" and more on who has the strongest strategic plan for your business and is willing to pay for it.

For you as a founder, the distinction also affects:

Your future role – are you expected to help build a larger platform, or simply hand over the keys?

The culture and decision‑making style you are stepping into.

The panelists emphasized that labels like "PE" or "strategic" matter less than the people at the table: their strategy, track record, and overall fit with the founder.

For owners wondering whether they are "too small" for private equity, the answer often depends on whether an established platform already exists in the sector. Tuck‑in acquisitions are typically integrated directly into a larger business and benefit from its infrastructure and leadership. Because the value lies in the strategic fit rather than standalone size, smaller companies can still be attractive if they support the acquirer's broader strategy – even if they fall below the size a fund would consider for a standalone investment.

Why timing still matters, whatever option you choose

Across all exit structures, one theme comes up repeatedly: once you commit to an exit process, time is rarely your friend as a seller. The longer a deal drags on, the higher the risk that something shifts – company performance, market conditions, regulatory changes, tariffs, or simply deal fatigue – forcing a renegotiation or even causing the transaction to collapse.

The panel also noted that broader market cycles and interest rates play a role. When financing is cheaper and buyers 'sentiment is strong, competition for high-quality businesses generally increases and there is more flexibility on valuation. As rates rise or economic conditions tighten, some buyers become more selective, and higher debt costs can put pressure on the amount they are willing to pay. While it is impossible to time the market perfectly, being aware of where you are in the cycle is an important part of your exit planning.

That is why advisors emphasize:

Preparing at least 12–24 months in advance, so you are not scrambling during diligence.

Setting realistic but firm timelines, especially around letters of intent and key milestones.

Speed for its own sake is not the goal; disciplined execution on a well‑planned path is.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.