The Five Things Investors Really Look For When They Evaluate Your Business, And How To Look More Attractive To Them

When you live inside your business every day, it is natural to assume buyers will value the same things you do: marquee projects, well-known clients, long hours, and personal sacrifices. But, investors and buyers view your company through a very different lens. They are focused on your ability to grow, the reliability of your earnings, and how well the business will function when you step back.

At the Blueprint to Exit: Planning Your Next Chapter panel held in November 2025, advisors, investors, and operators – including Philippe St-Louis, partner at Miller Thomson – agreed that most buyers start from a similar checklist: Is the industry attractive? Is this business one of the leaders in its niche? How reliable are the earnings? How strong is the management team? And is there still "juice left to squeeze" in terms of growth?

Understanding that investor's lens now can help you focus your time and capital on the factors that actually move valuation, not just top‑line headline wins.

1. Industry tailwinds: Is the "water rising?"

Investors rarely want to swim against the current. They prefer sectors with positive long‑term demand and a clear growth story, rather than shrinking or highly volatile markets.

As one panelist put it, buyers want to know whether "the water is rising and lifting all boats" in your industry. Operating in a market with strong structural drivers – such as demographic trends, regulatory shifts, infrastructure needs, or recurring service demand – puts a business on a stronger footing in their eyes.

In sectors like construction and building services, for example, investors often look for companies with a meaningful mix of recurring service or maintenance work, not just new‑build projects. Businesses that are tied into the ongoing operation and maintenance of assets tend to have more predictable revenue and stronger relationships with building owners.

This does not mean you cannot sell a company in a tougher sector. It simply means you may need to be more deliberate in showing where the pockets of growth are, and why your business is well positioned to capture them.

2. Defensible market position: Are you a leader or just a participant?

Investors are buying your market position, not just your financials. The panel emphasized that buyers look for businesses that are leaders in their niche, not just one more player.

Signs of a strong, defensible position include:

a recognized reputation and brand in your region or vertical;

barriers to entry, such as technical expertise, long‑term contracts or deep customer relationships; and

direct customer relationships, rather than reliance on subcontracting or single "whale" clients.

From an investor's perspective, a business with a clear edge is easier to grow and harder for competitors to displace, which supports higher valuations and more interest in a sale process.

3. Quality of earnings: recurring, predictable and diversified

Panellists drew a clear distinction between "big revenue" and "good revenue." Large, one‑off projects may look impressive, but they often do not drive value the way recurring, predictable revenue does.

Buyers typically favour:

recurring or repeat revenue, such as maintenance, service, or subscription‑like contracts, which provides predictable income and reduces reliance on one‑off project wins;

long‑term customer relationships; and

a diversified customer base, so that the loss of a single account does not materially impact the business and overall revenue remains resilient.

They also pay close attention to margins and risk. A portfolio made up of low‑margin, high‑risk projects is generally less attractive than a slightly smaller but more profitable and stable book of business. As one investor noted during the panel, iconic projects may be great for marketing, but valuation is driven by how repeatable and sustainable the underlying revenue really is.

This is where metrics like Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA"), revenue, and book value come into play. Buyers will certainly consider your top‑line revenue and the assets on your balance sheet, but when it comes to pricing a deal, normalized EBITDA and the quality of those earnings usually matter more. Two companies with similar revenue can command very different valuations if one has higher, more stable EBITDA from recurring work, while the other relies on volatile, low‑margin project income.

4. Management depth and people: Can the business run without you?

People risk is a major concern for investors. If the business only functions because you are personally involved in every major decision, that is a red flag.

The panel highlighted several things buyers pay attention to:

Is there a capable second‑line management team in place?

Are key customer and supplier relationships spread across the organization, or concentrated in one person?

Could the business operate effectively if the owner exited within a reasonable transition period?

If your goal is to sell and step back quickly, having a strong management bench becomes even more critical. The more confident buyers are that the business will run smoothly after your exit, the more willing they are to pay for the future of the company – not just for your personal involvement.

5. Growth story: Is there "juice left to squeeze?"

Finally, investors are always asking: what comes next? They do not want to buy a business that has peaked with no clear path forward. They want to see a credible growth story and opportunities they can help unlock.

In the panel, this came up in several ways:

opportunities to expand into new geographies or adjacent markets;

potential to grow higher‑margin services or recurring revenue lines; and

room for operational improvements or bolt‑on acquisitions under a larger platform.

When you go to market, you are not just presenting your historical performance; you are telling a story about the next five to ten years. Investors want to see that there is still growth "left in the tank" and that you have thought about how to capture it, even if you will not be the one leading it day to day.

How to make your business more attractive to investors

The good news is that many of the things investors look for are within your control, especially if you begin preparing 12–24 months before a sale:

Focus on upgrading the quality of earnings: emphasize recurring, profitable revenue and reduce reliance on low‑margin, one‑off work.

emphasize recurring, profitable revenue and reduce reliance on low‑margin, one‑off work. Invest in your management team and begin delegating key responsibilities and customer relationships so the business is less dependent on you.

and begin delegating key responsibilities and customer relationships so the business is less dependent on you. Clarify your growth story and be ready to show where future upside lies, not just what you have already achieved.

It is also worth remembering that you are evaluating investors just as much as they are evaluating you. A "good" investor for your business will have a clear, transparent thesis for why they are interested, a track record of supporting management rather than simply cutting costs, and a cultural fit with how you and your team work. Pay attention to how they communicate, the questions they ask, and how they behave during negotiations – these are often the best indicators of what working together will look like after closing.

In some industries, factors such as unionized workforces or exposure to new construction versus maintenance and retrofit work can also influence investor appetite. Many investors are comfortable with unions where relationships are well managed and costs are predictable, and they may favour businesses with a balanced mix of construction and service work over those that are heavily concentrated in more cyclical segments.

By running your business through an investor's lens today, you not only increase your chances of a successful exit later – you also build a stronger, more resilient company.

If you are starting to think about a future sale and want to understand how your business looks from a buyer's or investor's perspective, our Mergers & Acquisitions team can help you assess where you stand and identify practical steps to improve your readiness and value before going to market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.