Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 95, Heather welcomes Deborah Farone, CEO of Farone Advisors and former chief marketing officer at Debevoise & Plimpton and Cravath, to discuss building marketing and business development functions in law firms and the shift from traditional media to platforms like LinkedIn. Deborah shares why networking and relationship-building should start early, emphasizing expertise, authenticity, and empathy as foundations of trust and referrals. She explains how lessons from other industries can strengthen professional services marketing, and how firms can adopt AI by training teams to experiment beyond innovation hubs. Deborah also highlights insights from her book Breaking Ground on how successful women lawyers develop business in ways that feel authentic. To learn more about the Deborah Farone and Farone Advisors, visit https://deborahfarone.com/.

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About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.