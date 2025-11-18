How Small And Mid-Size Firms Can Turn Compliance Into A Strategic Advantage

We know our clients. We trust our advisors. We don't need bank-level structure. And that's usually true, until it isn't.

Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP is a leading corporate commercial and securities litigation boutique. The firm and each of our named partners are ranked nationally among the best of their peers. We are best known for our expertise in representing clients who participate in the capital markets and financial services industry.

Article Insights

Matthew Scott’s articles from Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP are most popular: in Canada Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP are most popular: within Criminal Law topic(s)

with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations, Banking & Credit and Healthcare industries

This article was co-authored with Chris Crowe, Chief Executive Officer at CMBYND.

We know our clients. We trust our advisors. We don't need bank-level structure. And that's usually true, until it isn't.

All it takes is one regulator question you can't answer quickly, one unexpected review, or one gap in supervision that snowballs into a regulatory issue.

This doesn't happen because of bad intent, but because trust and culture don't scale without systems.

The irony? The firms that adopt structured compliance early don't slow down, they move faster. They make decisions confidently, scale responsibly, and build a reputation with regulators that gives them room to innovate.

This discipline is what large institutions call Regulatory Compliance Management (RCM). And while it's often associated with banks and insurers, the same principles can become a strategic edge for smaller firms.

What Is Regulatory Compliance Management?

At its core, Regulatory Compliance Management is a structured, risk-based approach to identifying, assessing, and managing a firm's obligations under law and regulation.

It moves beyond "checklist compliance" and toward a system of continuous improvement, where firms:

Identify the regulatory requirements relevant to your business

relevant to your business Align those requirements to your policies, controls, and supervisory routines

to your policies, controls, and supervisory routines Monitor and validate that controls are operating effectively

that controls are operating effectively Proactively identify, track, and resolve issues to demonstrate continuous improvement

In Canada, OSFI formalised this approach for federally regulated financial institutions under Guideline E-13 (Regulatory Compliance Management), but many of the same principles apply naturally to securities registrants governed by CIRO and the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA).

Why It Matters for Small and Mid-Size Firms

Smaller firms often have strong cultures of integrity but limited compliance infrastructure. Implementing even selected RCM elements can yield outsized benefits:

1. Better Regulator Relationships RCM reframes compliance from reactive defence to proactive engagement. When a firm can show that it has identified and is actively testing its own compliance risks, regulators tend to view that firm as self-aware, transparent, and trustworthy. 2. Early Issue Detection Regular monitoring and testing help uncover gaps before they escalate, whether in client onboarding, marketing materials, conflicts disclosure, or supervision. Early detection means smaller fixes, fewer reportable incidents, and less reputational risk. 3. Continuous Improvement RCM treats compliance as an evolving process. The results of ongoing monitoring and testing feed back into improved policies, training, and controls, creating a continuous cycle of learning and refinement, not a static rulebook. 4. Efficiency and Focus When obligations and controls are clearly organised and monitored on an ongoing basis, firms can quickly see where to focus their attention, particularly when regulators release new priorities or findings. This approach ensures resources are directed to areas that matter most and demonstrates to regulators that the firm is aligned, proactive, and responsive to emerging risks.

A Practical Starting Point

Smaller firms don't need a bank-level framework to see the benefits. What matters is building a simple, repeatable discipline that strengthens confidence and demonstrates control.

Start by putting four lightweight building blocks in place:

A clear obligation register that links regulatory requirements to the controls and processes that satisfy them. A simple monitoring plan that tests key areas on a consistent cadence throughout the year. An issues and improvements log to document findings, actions, and progress – even small steps show discipline and learning. Regular reporting to leadership or partners so oversight is visible and decisions are informed.

These aren't forms or checkboxes; they are the foundation of a scalable compliance operating model. And over time, something powerful happens – you build a verifiable record of governance, judgment, and improvement. It's exactly what regulators look for when they assess culture, and exactly what fuels confidence to grow.

The Bottom Line

Structure doesn't slow firms down; it compounds trust.

Regulatory Compliance Management isn't just for the banks. Adopting its principles can help smaller firms communicate more effectively with their regulators, demonstrate accountability, and instill confidence in their internal systems.

In practice, it changes the conversation: instead of waiting for regulators to find issues, you're showing them you've already found, and fixed, your own.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.