11 December 2025

Your First Moves Matter: Navigating Disputes With Strategy (Video)

Disputes can arise when least expected—between business partners, in a contract, or in personal matters. When they do, the steps you take early can heavily influence the outcome. A clear strategy from the beginning helps you protect your interests, manage risk, and move forward with confidence.

At Prowse Barrette LLP, we help individuals and businesses resolve disputes effectively and efficiently, always with a focus on practical solutions.

Here are four key priorities to keep in mind:

1. Assess Your Position Early

Before making decisions, it's important to understand where you stand. This includes reviewing the facts, the agreement or relationship involved, and the possible outcomes.
Identifying strengths and weaknesses early helps guide your approach—whether that means pursuing a claim, defending against one, or working toward a negotiated solution.

2. Maintain Clear and Organized Records

Documentation can shape the outcome of a dispute. Keep detailed records of:

  • Agreements and contracts
  • Communications and correspondence
  • Payments, invoices, and receipts
  • Performance timelines and project details

Strong documentation supports your position and provides clarity as the dispute progresses.

3. Explore Practical Resolution Options

Not every dispute needs to go to court. Negotiation, mediation, and other structured discussions can save time, reduce costs, and help preserve important relationships. Litigation is an option when necessary, but resolving matters early often leads to more efficient and predictable outcomes.

4. Take Action Before Issues Escalate

Delays can lead to complications and unnecessary risk. Seeking legal guidance early helps you stay in control and avoid misunderstandings that can escalate into larger issues.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

