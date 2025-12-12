ARTICLE
12 December 2025

CSA Launches New Tool For Public Consultations

BJ
The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) recently announced a new online consultation tool for stakeholders to provide their comments on proposed regulatory policies and rules.
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
William S. Osler,Mia Bacic,Tinashe Muzah
The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) recently announced a new online consultation tool for stakeholders to provide their comments on proposed regulatory policies and rules. The consultation tool enables stakeholders to provide feedback on CSA initiatives though a centralized submission point, rather than submitting comments to individual securities regulators. The CSA is launching the consultation tool to make the public consultation process easier and more efficient.

The consultation tool is already active and accessible through a dedicated consultation section on the CSA's website.

Current Process

The CSA regularly publishes requests for comments on the policy and rule-making initiatives it undertakes. Currently, capital market participants, industry, investors and other stakeholders must submit their comments to individual securities regulators for consideration. Comments typically take the form of a letter.

Consultation Tool

Effective immediately, the consultation tool will allow respondents to provide comments in two ways; through a web-based form with a question-and-answer format to receive feedback; or by uploading a traditional comment letter onto the CSA website.

The CSA requests that respondents identify themselves or the organization they represent when submitting comments. Because comments will be made public, the CSA also requests that respondents not include any sensitive or private information in their comments.

