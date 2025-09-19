GM's Barra Sells Shares

General Motors CEO Mary Barra sold about 40% of her personal stock and options in the company in August, according to a government and company filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

General Motors CEO Mary Barra sold about 40% of her personal stock and options in the company in August, according to a government and company filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In total, Barra sold stock and exercised options worth approximately $35.4 million from the sale of 994,863 shares of stock last month, a GM spokesperson confirmed Sept. 4. In the past six months, Barra has cashed out nearly $58 million across four transactions. Wall Street immediately took notice because insider selling at this scale — especially by a long-tenured CEO — raises questions. Was this routine profit-taking, a signal of caution, or something deeper about GM's near-term prospects?

