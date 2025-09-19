GM's Barra Sells Shares

This information that follows is taken from sources including The Car Connection, Autoweek, Green Car Reports, and other industry sources.
General Motors CEO Mary Barra sold about 40% of her personal stock and options in the company in August, according to a government and company filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In total, Barra sold stock and exercised options worth approximately $35.4 million from the sale of 994,863 shares of stock last month, a GM spokesperson confirmed Sept. 4. In the past six months, Barra has cashed out nearly $58 million across four transactions. Wall Street immediately took notice because insider selling at this scale — especially by a long-tenured CEO — raises questions. Was this routine profit-taking, a signal of caution, or something deeper about GM's near-term prospects?
Source: Detroit Free Press
