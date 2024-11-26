Government Announces GST/HST Break On Certain Holiday Essentials

On November 21, 2024, the Department of Finance announced temporary GST/HST relief on certain holiday essentials from December 14, 2024 to February 15, 2025. Many businesses, including retail stores and restaurants, will quickly need to review their product lists and make adjustments to their POS systems, all during the busy holiday shopping season.

What goods will qualify for the proposed tax relief?

The following are categories of proposed qualifying goods (see here for the full list and detailed descriptions).

Children's clothing

Children's footwear

Children's diapers

Children's car seats

Print newspapers

Printed books (some exceptions)

Christmas trees or similar decorative trees, whether natural or artificial

Alcoholic beverages (excluding spirits but including wine, beer, ciders, and spirit coolers up to 7 per cent ABV)

Pop, candy, chips, ice cream, cakes, pastries, pudding, etc.

Prepared salads, sandwiches, platters of cheese, cold cuts, fruit or vegetables, and other arrangements of prepared food

Food and beverages sold by a restaurant, coffee shop, take-out outlet, pub, food truck, etc.

Select children's toys (several conditions)

Jigsaw puzzles

Video-game consoles, controllers or physical game media (e.g., a video-game cartridge or disc).

What's next?

While this is welcome news to consumers, there are still many outstanding tax issues that businesses will need to monitor. How will this tax holiday be implemented (e.g., zero-rated supply, exempt supply, or something else)? How will input tax credit claims and cash flow be impacted? Is this the final list or will there be goods added or removed by the time legislation is passed? Will the GST/HST relief only apply to retail sales or all sales of qualifying goods? Does a particular product fit into the description of a qualifying good or is there ambiguity? Can similar announcements be expected from the PST/QST provinces?

