ARTICLE
26 November 2024

Government Announces GST/HST Break On Certain Holiday Essentials

MT
Miller Thomson LLP

Contributor

Miller Thomson LLP logo
Miller Thomson LLP (“Miller Thomson”) is a national business law firm with approximately 500 lawyers across 5 provinces in Canada. The firm offers a full range of services in litigation and disputes, and provides business law expertise in mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and securities, financial services, tax, restructuring and insolvency, trade, real estate, labour and employment as well as a host of other specialty areas. Clients rely on Miller Thomson lawyers to provide practical advice and exceptional value. Miller Thomson offices are located in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon, London, Waterloo Region, Toronto, Vaughan and Montréal. For more information, visit millerthomson.com. Follow us on X and LinkedIn to read our insights on the latest legal and business developments.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
On November 21, 2024, the Department of Finance announced temporary GST/HST relief on certain holiday essentials from December 14, 2024 to February 15, 2025. Many businesses, including retail stores and restaurants...
Canada Tax
Photo of Colleen Ma
Authors

On November 21, 2024, the Department of Finance announced temporary GST/HST relief on certain holiday essentials from December 14, 2024 to February 15, 2025. Many businesses, including retail stores and restaurants, will quickly need to review their product lists and make adjustments to their POS systems, all during the busy holiday shopping season.

What goods will qualify for the proposed tax relief?

The following are categories of proposed qualifying goods (see here for the full list and detailed descriptions).

  • Children's clothing
  • Children's footwear
  • Children's diapers
  • Children's car seats
  • Print newspapers
  • Printed books (some exceptions)
  • Christmas trees or similar decorative trees, whether natural or artificial
  • Alcoholic beverages (excluding spirits but including wine, beer, ciders, and spirit coolers up to 7 per cent ABV)
  • Pop, candy, chips, ice cream, cakes, pastries, pudding, etc.
  • Prepared salads, sandwiches, platters of cheese, cold cuts, fruit or vegetables, and other arrangements of prepared food
  • Food and beverages sold by a restaurant, coffee shop, take-out outlet, pub, food truck, etc.
  • Select children's toys (several conditions)
  • Jigsaw puzzles
  • Video-game consoles, controllers or physical game media (e.g., a video-game cartridge or disc).

What's next?

While this is welcome news to consumers, there are still many outstanding tax issues that businesses will need to monitor. How will this tax holiday be implemented (e.g., zero-rated supply, exempt supply, or something else)? How will input tax credit claims and cash flow be impacted? Is this the final list or will there be goods added or removed by the time legislation is passed? Will the GST/HST relief only apply to retail sales or all sales of qualifying goods? Does a particular product fit into the description of a qualifying good or is there ambiguity? Can similar announcements be expected from the PST/QST provinces?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Tax Law and International Tax Law
Authors
Photo of Colleen Ma
Colleen Ma
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More