BD&P's Insights On Competition Bureau's Draft Guidelines Regarding Greenwashing

BD&P's Managing Partner Alicia Quesnel, along with Partners Ted Brown and Robert Martz and Knowledge Management Lawyer Mardi McNaughton, have provided their feedback on the public consultation for the Competition Bureau's draft guidelines regarding the applicability of the new Competition Act (Canada) provisions addressing greenwashing.

View the full comments here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.