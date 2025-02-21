Canada's energy sector remains one of the country's most dynamic, with 2024 being another transformative year. The energy transition continues at a rapid pace while new regulations...

McCarthy Tétrault LLP provides a broad range of legal services, advising on large and complex assignments for Canadian and international interests. The firm has substantial presence in Canada’s major commercial centres and in New York City, US and London, UK.

French version coming soon

Canada's energy sector remains one of the country's most dynamic, with 2024 being another transformative year. The energy transition continues at a rapid pace while new regulations and amendments to existing ones proliferate at the federal and provincial levels. With so much happening and the pace of change only accelerating, energy sector stakeholders need a comprehensive and in-depth resource charting the most important developments and their implications for sustainable growth.

Covering national and provincial activity in all of Canada's major energy jurisdictions, our National Energy Group's Power Perspectives 2025 is your trusted guide to the year ahead. Authored by some of the most experienced energy lawyers in Canada, this annual publication updates you on environmental and other regulatory changes, the notable increase in provinces' renewable energy procurement, Aboriginal law, and energy subsectors, like carbon capture, storage, and utilization and small modular reactors. It also discusses the federal government's expanded tax incentives for clean energy, and highlights other key trends to navigate in 2025.

Gain a macro view of Canada's energy sector or navigate to your preferred jurisdiction or subject, covering:

British Columbia – BC Hydro's latest call for power, BC First Nations ownership models, and updates on Site C, the Clean BC Plan, and LNG.

– BC Hydro's latest call for power, BC First Nations ownership models, and updates on Site C, the Clean BC Plan, and LNG. Alberta – Regulatory pause on renewables, carbon capture and its incentive program, the Restructured Energy Market, Bill 18, Directive 88, the Alberta Court of Appeal's Altius royalty case, small modular reactors, and other regulatory updates.

– Regulatory pause on renewables, carbon capture and its incentive program, the Restructured Energy Market, Bill 18, Directive 88, the Alberta Court of Appeal's Altius royalty case, small modular reactors, and other regulatory updates. Ontario – Energy procurement, IESO Market Renewal Program, Ontario's growing electricity demand, Bill 214, electric vehicles, and nuclear power.

– Energy procurement, IESO Market Renewal Program, Ontario's growing electricity demand, Bill 214, electric vehicles, and nuclear power. Quebec – Solar RFP, Bill 69, Hydro Quebec's mega projects and wind power strategy, and other trends and developments.

– Solar RFP, Bill 69, Hydro Quebec's mega projects and wind power strategy, and other trends and developments. Atlantic Provinces – Offshore wind, updates on Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island.

– Offshore wind, updates on Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island. Environmental Law – Jurisdictional updates, offshore wind, data centers, and implications of Bill C59.

– Jurisdictional updates, offshore wind, data centers, and implications of Bill C59. Aboriginal Law – Regulatory updates, Indigenous agreements, case law updates, and cases to watch.

– Regulatory updates, Indigenous agreements, case law updates, and cases to watch. Tax Incentives for Clean Energy – Bill C-59, Budget 2024 and the EV supply chain, August 12 draft legislation, and other changes to clean electricity investment tax credits.

Download publication here.

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.