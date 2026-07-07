Real Estate Disputes For Manufacturers: Risks, Costs, And How To Respond

For Ontario manufacturers, real estate disputes are rarely just a legal problem; they are operational risks that can directly affect production, cash flow, and growth.

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For Ontario manufacturers, real estate disputes are rarely just a legal problem; they are operational risks that can directly affect production, cash flow, and growth. When facilities impede production, capital sits idle, timelines slip, and business objectives are delayed. Understanding how these disputes arise and how to manage them is critical to protecting enterprise value.

What often starts as a contract disagreement, zoning issue, or construction problem can quickly escalate into a disruption that affects the entire organization. The risk is not the dispute itself; the risk is what the dispute does to your business operations.

What is a Real Estate Dispute?

In manufacturing, a real estate dispute can arise when a facility or land asset does not perform as represented or expected, disrupting operations.

These disputes typically arise from:

Acquisitions or leases where the land/property cannot be used as intended;

Construction or expansion projects that are delayed, defective, or incomplete;

Zoning, land use or permitting issues that restrict use or delay operations;

Environmental conditions that introduce liability or operational constraints; and

Contractual misalignment between owners, contractors, and consultants.

Real estate disputes are governed by contract law, the Commercial Tenancies Act, the Construction Act, the Partition Act, and the Environmental Protection Act, often litigated in the Superior Court of Justice in Ontario.

The Potential Effects of a Real Estate Dispute for Manufacturers

When real estate disputes arise, manufacturers face real consequences that extend beyond the legal file. In addition to the legal ramifications, manufacturers must navigate the disruptions to business operations.

1) Production Disruption

The most immediate impact is on the day-to-day manufacturing operations. If a facility is facing lease disputes, permit issues, or deficiencies, production can be forced to stop or may be significantly reduced. This disruption can affect order fulfillment, customer timelines, and internal workflow efficiency.

In manufacturing, any interruption can have far-reaching effects, and a breakdown at even a single facility can disrupt upstream suppliers and downstream deliveries. The result is not just delay; it is lost revenue for existing work and strained customer relationships, putting future work at risk.

2) Capital Exposure and Additional Costs

Manufacturing facilities are significant capital investments, based on assumptions about capacity, output, and returns. When those assumptions fail to meet expectations, new risks emerge, requiring potential additional costs for repairs, redesign, and unexpected carrying costs.

These costs are exacerbated in cases with environmental issues because concerns of liability are often associated with substantial remediation obligations. In some cases, unforeseen costs transform an intended operating asset into a financial liability.

3) Planning Uncertainty and Lost Opportunity

Real estate disputes can often stall business transactions and cause losses in scalability. This may require deferring growth and expensive marketing initiatives, ultimately jeopardizing supply agreements. In competitive sectors, timing often matters as much as capacity. A delayed or impaired asset can lead to lost market share that is difficult to recover.

4) Draining Internal Resources

These types of disputes demand significant internal attention from owners, executives, and operations teams, including assessing, managing, and acting on financial setbacks; coordinating with external advisors, such as lawyers handling the litigation; and managing ongoing negotiations or litigation steps. This level of effort comes at a cost and diverts time and energy from core business priorities.

Why These Disputes Occur: Contract and Project Misalignment

Most real estate disputes and potential impacts in manufacturing can be traced to a common culprit: misalignment.

The misalignment may occur between:

Legal due diligence and operational requirements;

Project requirement in contractual terms and actual project delivery;

Design specifications and end-use needs; and

Regulatory approvals and intended production activity.

With complex projects or manufacturing facilities, it is easy to overlook stakeholders' varying perspectives and interests. Particularly with environmental and land-use issues, the number of regulatory stakeholders with differing perspectives can pose significant challenges. Without early intervention, problems will arise, become more difficult, and cost more to fix.

Next Steps: How to Mitigate the Effects and Get Back on Schedule

For manufacturers, the objective is not to eliminate disputes entirely, but rather to reduce exposure and manage impact. These are a few practical strategies that can help manufacturers effectively manage real estate disputes.

1) Align Due Diligence with Operations

Legal due diligence must incorporate an assessment of whether the asset can perform as required. This may include confirming that zoning permits support intended parameters or assessing whether infrastructure supports production needs. In some cases, identifying environmental risks and potential liability at the onset can drastically change the trajectory of future operations. Integration between legal, operational, and technical teams at this stage is critical.

2) Ensure Contractual Clarity

Contracts must reflect how the asset will need to function in day-to-day business operations. This requires early intervention by experienced professionals who understand the needs of the business to ensure the contract contains:

Clearly defined specifications and performance criteria;

Timelines that align with business requirements;

Mechanisms to address delay, deficiency, and non-performance; and

Allocation of risk for environmental and regulatory matters.

Uncertainty in any of these areas often becomes the basis for disputes.

3) Address Issues Early

Any deviations from expectations, specifications, or delays must be identified, documented, and addressed immediately, with input from legal and technical advisors. Early engagement from all stakeholders can be key to early resolution and minimizing impact on the business.

4) Know your Options

If a real estate dispute emerges, despite best efforts to avoid it, the response should be informed by tangible objectives. Choosing a strategic response must consider the extent of ongoing disruption, the importance of maintaining project momentum, and the costs and timing of available dispute resolution processes.

Negotiation and mediation: Often faster and less costly than litigation, especially for lease or boundary issues.

Arbitration: A way to achieve a binding decision for commercial disputes, including manufacturing-related contracts, with more control over the decision-maker and timing.

Litigation: For high stakes matters, such as construction defects or zoning violations, court action may be necessary, but can come with lengthy delays and substantial costs.

Summary

For manufacturers, real estate disputes directly affect how facilities, projects, and assets perform in practice.

Ideally, disputes should be mitigated early by aligning all stakeholders involved with the expected use of the asset. However, when real estate disputes emerge, the focus must be: Is the asset supporting the business as intended, and if not, how quickly can the issue be resolved to restore operations and protect value?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.