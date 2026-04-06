Better With Age: Purchasing A Property With A Legal Non-Conforming Use

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Properties with legal non‑conforming (“grandfathered”) uses often come with unique considerations, particularly when municipal zoning shifts.

Imagine someone just purchased a charming bed & breakfast (“B&B”) that has been in business for many years. They close the B&B for two weeks to complete renovations, such as changing the signage, and then, suddenly, the municipal Council amends the zoning by-law to prohibit all short‑term accommodation on the street. Does that mean they can’t reopen the B&B? Let’s discuss.

Establishing When a Property Has Legal Non-Conforming Use Status

Subsection 34(9) of the Ontario Planning Act provides that provisions in a zoning by-law do not apply to the use of land, a building, or a structure that was lawfully commenced on the date the by-law was passed. Meaning, if the building was legally used as a B&B before the by-law amendment, then the property can continue to be used as a B&B. The use has become legally non-conforming, and there are “grandfathered” property rights.

The catch is that once established, the exemption only applies so long as the use continues. Typically, temporary interruptions will not constitute legal non-conformity as long as there is an intention to resume use and no change in use. For example, if the B&B stops operating and the property is used only as a family residence, the legal non-conformity status will lapse, and all future uses of the property will have to comply with the in-force zoning by-law.

Does a Legal Non-Conforming Use Apply to the Entire Property?

The next important thing to keep in mind is that the Ontario Planning Act exemption of a legal non-conforming use applies to the “land, building, or structure”. In the example provided, the use is in a house, and therefore the protection attaches to the building. This has two primary implications.

First, legal non-conforming rights are tied to the property and not to the owner. This means that when the owner sells their property, the purchaser can continue operating a B&B, either under the same name or a new one, so long as it remains a B&B.

Second, the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision in Central Jewish Institute v Toronto (City) establishes that because the exemption attaches to a building, the legal non-conforming use of only a part of a building can later be expanded throughout the entire building. For example, if the owner of the B&B does well and wants to expand from using just the main-floor rooms to using the entire house for the B&B, they can do so. That being said, the use cannot be expanded beyond the confines of the existing building as-of-right. In other words, if the owner wanted to build an addition to the house to expand the B&B, they would need to seek a “permission.” Subsection 45(2)(a)(i) of the Ontario Planning Act empowers the Committee of Adjustment for a municipality to permit the enlargement or expansion of a “building or structure” that houses a legal non-conforming use.

On the other hand, for open-air uses that are not inherently tied to a building or structure (such as a park or a farm), legal non-conforming rights attach to the “land” itself. Whether that means the lands used on the date of the prohibiting by-law or the entire lot containing the use appears to be a question of circumstance, interpretation, and intent. For example, the Divisional Court confirmed that the purchaser of a 15-acre lot was entitled to expand a three-to-four-acre wrecking yard throughout the entire property, because the previous owner had a bona fide intent to eventually expand the established operation.

How Much Change Is Too Much?

This raises the question of how much legally non-conforming use can change without lapsing. The following parameters were set out by the Supreme Court in Saint-Romuald (Ville) v Olivier:

The use is characterized by the purpose of the activities carried out prior to the prohibiting by-law;

Intensification of the pre-existing activity is generally permitted; however, protection can be lost if the increased activity renders it a use of a different kind in terms of community impact;

Expansion of activities beyond the pre-existing use are not protected;

Where the use is modified within the original purpose – i.e. where closely related or accessory uses are added – the court will weigh the owner’s interest against the community interest;

Neighbourhood effects must be established by evidence

Acquired rights should be flexible enough to allow for reasonable change of use, so long as the change is connected to the original pre-existing use;

The characterization of the acquired right should be grounded as much as possible to objective fact and should be free from any value judgment.

Conclusion

Grandfathered rights can be a lifeline when zoning suddenly shifts, but they’re only as strong as your ability to show the use was lawful then and has continued since. Keep a clear paper trail, avoid long lapses in operation, and remember that protection generally extends through the existing building, not beyond it, without permission from the Municipality.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.