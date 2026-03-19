Ontario Advances Conservation Authority Consolidation: Proposed Amendments To The Conservation Authorities Act

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On March 10, 2026, following a prior announcement on October 31, 2025, the Ontario government announced its intention to introduce amendments to the Conservation Authorities Act this spring. The proposed amendments are intended to clarify the consolidation of Ontario's 36 conservation authorities into nine regional authorities, with consolidation targeted for early 2027.1

The government has indicated that consolidation is intended to address fragmentation in the current system, where differing policies, standards, fee structures, and levels of administrative capacity have produced "unpredictable and inconsistent approval timelines."2 The government has further stated that this fragmentation has created "uncertainty and delays" for builders, landowners, and farmers seeking permits, while also "undermining" conservation authorities' ability to protect communities from floods and other natural hazards.3

In announcing the proposed changes, Todd McCarthy, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, stated that "Ontario's new approach would feature watershed-based regional conservation authorities operating under consistent provincial standards, modern tools and strengthened capacity – delivering stronger watershed management, flood resilience and better support for housing and infrastructure growth." 4

Following a 45‑day consultation period from November 7 to December 22, 2025, the government has identified key proposed reforms focusing on changes to regional boundaries, transition oversight, and conservation authority governance.

Key Proposed Reforms

1. Nine Regional Boundaries

The government is planning to propose a model consisting of nine watershed‑based regional conservation authorities, revising its original seven authority proposal to better reflect geography, development contexts, and watershed alignment5 The proposed consolidation of Ontario's 36 conservation authorities would result in the following nine watershed‑based conservation authorities:

Northwestern Ontario Regional Conservation Authority

Northeastern Ontario Regional Conservation Authority

Western Lake Erie Regional Conservation Authority

Eastern Lake Erie Regional Conservation Authority

St. Lawrence River Regional Conservation Authority

Eastern Lake Ontario Regional Conservation Authority

Central Lake Ontario Regional Conservation Authority

Western Lake Ontario Regional Conservation Authority

Lake Huron Regional Conservation Authority6

2. Facilitating the Transition to Consolidated Conservation Authorities

Under the framework, the Ontario Provincial Conservation Agency ("OPCA") would lead the consolidation process and coordinate the transition to the regional model.7 OPCA would be provided with provincial funding and enhanced authority to oversee transition planning, with the stated objective of minimizing disruption to conservation authority governance, programs, and services during the transition period.8

As part of the transition process, OPCA would establish eight transition committees, one for each regional conservation authority, chaired by Project Executives.9 These committees would be responsible for developing transition plans, subject to OPCA's review. The new regional conservation authorities would be required to implement the approved plans and report on implementation progress to OPCA.

3. Independent and Municipally Governed Regional Authorities

Regional conservation authorities would remain municipally governed, with participation limited to upper‑tier and single‑tier municipalities within each authority's jurisdiction.10 Lower‑tier municipalities in counties, such as towns and townships, are no longer participating municipalities of a conservation authority.11

The government has indicated that board composition would be approximately 15 to 20 members, determined through population‑based representation prescribed by regulation.12 Each participating municipality would be guaranteed a member, with limits placed on the number of members any one municipality may appoint to ensure balance.

4. Local Watershed Councils

Under the proposed framework, each regional conservation authority would be required to establish one or more watershed councils.13 These councils would enable diverse participation such as from lower-tier municipalities, as well as Indigenous communities and local stakeholders, and ensure local knowledge and input continue to guide watershed management by identifying local priorities for programs and services.

The Minister would also receive the authority to create regulations outlining the number, composition, functions, powers, duties, activities and procedures of watershed councils.

The Bottom Line

For proponents, this announcement represents another significant step in the consolidation of Ontario's conservation authorities into a regional model operating under consistent provincial standards, modern tools, and strengthened capacity. The government has indicated that the anticipated impacts of the proposal are "neutral to positive," and that the proposed regional boundaries would not change the work of conservation authorities, including their existing provincially mandated programs.14

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Footnotes

1. Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, News Release, "Ontario Strengthening Provincial and Electoral Processes" (March 10, 2026), online: Ontario Newsroom, https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1007134/ontario-taking-next-steps-to-improve-conservation-authorities#:~:text=the%20government%20amended,regional%20conservation%20authorities. ["Press Release"].

2. Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, "Decision: Proposed boundaries for the regional consolidation of Ontario's conservation authorities" (March 10, 2026), online: Environment Registry of Ontario, https://ero.ontario.ca/notice/025-1257#:~:text=This%20has%20led,and%20natural%20hazards. ["Decision"].

3.Decision.

4. Press Release.

5. Decision.

6. Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, "Ontario Provincial Conservation Agency", online: https://www.ontario.ca/page/ontario-provincial-conservation-agency?share=u0BL7cor5tZx1Fq1QWeHul5TJAIS0ZkWcp8S6nHrB6s>.

7. Decision.

8. Decision.

9. Decision.

10. Decision.

11. Press Release.

12. Decision.

13. Decision.

14. Decision.

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