Digging Into Change: Ontario Proposes Updates To Archaeological Assessment Standards

Archaeological assessments are a common source of delay and uncertainty in the development approval process. Ontario is now proposing changes that could narrow the scope of archaeological investigations and allow portions of development sites to proceed sooner.

On March 6, 2026, Ontario's Ministry of Citizenship and Multiculturalism ("MCM") posted a proposal on the Environmental Registry of Ontario (ERO No. 026-0216) seeking public feedback on updates to the 2011 Standards and Guidelines for Consultant Archaeologists ("Standards and Guidelines") and on proposed criteria for evaluating Licensed Consultant Archaeologists' ("LCAs") compliance records. The proposal remains open for public comment until April 5, 2026.

The proposed changes form part of the Province's Heritage Framework Transformation initiative, which seeks to modernize Ontario's heritage framework, streamline regulatory processes, and support efficient infrastructure development while continuing to conserve cultural heritage resources. This article focuses on the proposed updates to the Standards and Guidelines.

By way of background, the conservation of features of significant archaeological interest is a matter of provincial interest under section 2(d) of the Planning Act, with further direction set out in the Provincial Planning Statement, 2024, which requires planning authorities to conserve significant archaeological resources. Accordingly, approval authorities often require an archaeological assessment prepared by a LCA prior to ground disturbance or development.

The Standards and Guidelines establish a four-stage archaeological assessment process:

Stage 1 – Background Study: identifies the potential for archaeological resources within a study area.

Stage 2 – Field Assessment: confirms whether archaeological sites are present.

Stage 3 – Site Evaluation: test excavations determine the extent and cultural heritage value of identified sites.

Stage 4 – Mitigation: impacts are addressed through excavation, avoidance, or protection measures.

Among other updates, MCM proposes to introduce stage 1 and 2 standards for "limited assessments". These standards would allow LCAs to conclude that portions of a property require no further archaeological assessment depending on the circumstances. The proposed changes would also update mapping requirements and definitions to clarify the meaning of "project area" and to scope the limits of the archaeological assessment.

MCM also proposes changes to the partial clearance process, which allows development to proceed on portions of a property while archaeological sites on other areas continue to undergo assessment or protection. This proposal would establish a standardized 50-metre protective buffer around archaeological sites identified during Stage 2 of the archaeological assessment process. Areas outside these buffers that archaeologists have assessed and determined to have no remaining archaeological potential could be recommended for clearance, subject to the approval authority's decision.

As part of this process, proponents or landowners would need to acknowledge identified archaeological sites and commit to avoiding impacts within protected areas.

Through these updates, the Province aims to streamline archaeological assessments, clarify regulatory requirements, and reduce barriers in the development approval process. MCM asserts the changes will result in time and cost savings by limiting the areas requiring assessment and reducing the need for revisions to reports, thereby supporting faster regulatory reviews and development approvals.

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