How To Record Effective Condominium Meeting Minutes

Meeting minutes are more than just a formal record of board meetings; they are essential for maintaining transparency, ensuring compliance with condominium laws, and protecting the board against...

Field Law is a western and northern regional business law firm with offices in Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta and Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. The Firm has been proactively serving clients and providing legal counsel for over 100 years supporting the specific and ever-evolving business needs of regional, national and international clients.

Meeting minutes are more than just a formal record of board meetings; they are essential for maintaining transparency, ensuring compliance with condominium laws, and protecting the board against potential legal disputes. To help board members and property managers fulfill this responsibility, here are ten best practices for creating accurate, concise, and legally sound meeting minutes.

1. Include the Basics

Each set of minutes should record the foundational details:

Time, date, and location of the meeting.

The call to order.

Whether quorum was achieved.

Time of adjournment.

2. List Attendees

Document everyone present, including:

Full names and roles of board members (e.g., President-Chair, Treasurer).

Guests, such as property managers, accountants, engineers, legal counsel, or unit owners.

Note if someone other than the President is chairing the meeting.

Record when attendees leave and ensure quorum is maintained if necessary.

3. Summarize Board Actions

Keep a clear and concise record of the board's actions:

For each item, note who presented it.

Provide the reasons behind the actions taken.

4. Record Motions and Resolutions

Every motion should include:

The name of the individual who made the motion and who seconded it.

Whether the motion passed or failed.

Clear language to distinguish between motions and resolutions.

5. Document Points of Order and Objections

Include all points of order or objections raised during the meeting:

Explain how these issues were addressed.

This ensures procedural transparency.

6. Note Reports and Documents Reviewed

Document reports or materials received, such as:

Committee updates, engineering studies, financial audits, or reserve fund studies.

Note any decisions made on these reports (e.g., approved, tabled for further review).

7. Provide Brief Reasons for Decisions

For all resolutions and major decisions:

Offer concise reasoning behind the board's choices. This avoids ambiguity and helps provide context if the minutes are reviewed later.

8. Handle In-Camera Discussions Appropriately

Sensitive discussions requiring confidentiality should be handled with care:

Note the timing of when the board entered and exited in-camera discussions.

Record decisions made, but not the details of the discussion itself.

Keep in-camera minutes separate, mark them privileged, and redact them from public records.

9. Follow the Agenda

Structure the minutes to reflect the meeting agenda:

Use numbered headings that align with the agenda topics.

This creates a clear, logical flow for readers.

10. Use Clear, Neutral Language

Minutes should be concise and professional:

Avoid verbatim transcripts; focus on summarizing actions and decisions.

Steer clear of casual conversations or pronouns to ensure impartiality.

Well-prepared meeting minutes are vital for condominium boards as they serve multiple purposes. They provide a clear record of decisions, ensuring transparency and accountability to unit owners. Additionally, they demonstrate the board's due diligence and compliance with governance requirements, offering protection against potential disputes or challenges.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.