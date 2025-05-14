This information that follows is taken from sources including The Car Connection, Autoweek, Green Car Reports, and other industry sources.

Automotive Weekly

New automotive technologies

Imagine vehicles with holographic instrument panels floating in thin air; cars with see-through doors that allow drivers to see nearby pedestrians and cyclists more easily; biometric health monitoring using facial recognition and various health metrics; and less-costly massaging car seats. This is a small sample of the diverse technologies French auto supplier Forvia is showcasing at the Shanghai auto show beginning April 24..

Source: WardsAuto

Buick vulnerable to trump tariffs: 'it could just disappear altogether'

Buick is introducing a new sub-brand in China called Electra — but its future in the United States could be shaky, analysts say, if tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump remain on a majority of its products. General Motors Co.'s upscale brand last year sold more than 157,000 vehicles in the United States that were imported from South Korea and China — almost 86% of its U.S. deliveries. With foreign production offering the strength of accessible pricing and profitability, high enough tariffs could alter dramatically that narrative and put the Tri-Shield brand in a precarious position.

Source: The Detroit News

Risky driving trends

Some risky driving behaviors fell last year while others rose, including one of the most dangerous habits. More drivers engaged with their cellphones while driving faster than 50 mph, one of the riskiest driving behaviors, said insurance comparison-shopping website Insurify, citing research by Cambridge Mobile Telematics. “Even as overall phone use declines, this metric is trending up, especially on weekends and during high-speed, long-distance trips. It's a warning signal: the nature of distraction could be evolving, shifting into higher-risk territory,” CMT said.

Source: Auto Dealer Today

Automaker alliance urges congress…

Kill California Plan Mandating Emission-Free Vehicles

Major automakers want Congress to bar California's landmark plan to end the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035 that has been adopted by 11 other states, warning the rules could begin impacting vehicle shipments in a few months. The U.S. House of Representatives will vote later this week on legislation to repeal a waiver granted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under former President Joe Biden in December allowing California to mandate at least 80% emissions-free vehicles by 2035. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents the Detroit Three automakers, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai and other auto manufacturers, said in a letter to each member of the U.S. House of Representatives that the car companies could soon be "forced to substantially reduce the number of overall vehicles for sale to inflate their proportion of electric vehicles sales."

Source: Reuters and Detroit Free Press

Ford unveils breakthrough battery tech

Aiming for Cheaper, Longer-Range EVs by 2030

Ford is developing a new lithium manganese rich (LMR) battery chemistry that it says could significantly lower electric vehicle (EV) costs and extend driving range by the end of the decade. Charles Poon, Ford's director of electrified propulsion engineering, announced the development on April 23, revealing that the automaker is already producing a second generation of these cells at its Ion Park R&D center in Romulus, Michigan. Poon described the technology as “game-changing,” citing safety, energy density, and stability improvements over nickel-based batteries. “This isn't just a lab experiment,” Poon wrote in a LinkedIn post. “We're actively working to scale LMR cell chemistry and integrate them into our future vehicle lineup within this decade.”

Source: CBT News

GM creating a plan to help dealers fix faulty v-8 engines

Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC Trucks

The voluntary recall involving 721,000 6.2-liter V-8 engines offered in Chevrolet and GMC pickups and in all of the company's large SUVs, is a rare misfire for one of General Motors' corporate crown jewels. The faulty 6.2-liter engine, made in GM's Tonawanda, N.Y., plant, is not just another motor. It is the latest evolution of the workhorse Chevrolet small-block V-8. GM engineers have been dissecting the failed engines to determine why the motors can suddenly seize, some with just a few hundred miles or less. In an email to Automotive News, GM cited two reasons for the failures: “Engine teardown analysis identified two primary root causes, both of which are attributable to supplier and quality issues. (1) rod bearing damage from sediment on connecting rods and crankshaft oil galleries; and (2) out of specification crankshaft dimensions and surface finish.”

Source: Automotive News

BMW tells U.S. dealers…

It Will ‘Postpone' EV Production, Hold Prices on Most Imports Built Through June

BMW, in an April 29 memo, told U.S. retailers that it will “postpone” electric vehicle production in May. The memo did not provide a reason for the decision, and a BMW spokesperson declined to comment on the company's communications with its dealers. BMW also said in the memo that it will not raise prices on most imported vehicles built through June. However, the 2 Series and M2 performance coupe made in Mexico will get a 4 percent price hike starting in May. The decisions come as the industry navigates the Trump administration's 25 percent tariff on vehicle imports.

Source: Automotive News

Which electric vehicles have the most range?

Vehicle Range (Miles) Curb weight (lbs) Price ($US) 2025 Lucid Air Grand Touring 512 5,204 $112,400 2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST 460 8,800 $97,895 2025 GMC Sierra EV Max Range 460 8,800 $97,990 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ 460 9,100 $129,900 2025 Lucid Gravity Grand Touring 450 5,919 $96,625 2025 Rivian R1T Dual Max 420 7,300 $85,700 2025 Rivian R1S Dual Max 410 7,200 $91,700 2025 Tesla Model S 410 4,560 $81,630 2025 GMC Hummer EV Pickup 3X 381 9,000 $116,940 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 371 5,600 $128,500 2025 Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD 363 4,054 $44,130 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE 342 4,376 $43,850 2025 Polestar 3 Single Motor 350 5,720 $68,900

Note – The vehicles identified above are equipment with base wheel options, larger optional wheels would reduce the range quoted.

Source: Green Car Reports

Aston Martin curbs U.S. shipments to offset tariff impact

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc is scaling back U.S. shipments to cushion the impact of new auto tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, the company said Wednesday. While the British automaker left its full-year guidance unchanged, it reported a 13% drop in first-quarter revenue and a pretax loss of £79.6 million ($107 million). The move to limit U.S. vehicle deliveries comes as Aston Martin works through existing dealer inventory and braces for increased import costs. The U.S., which accounts for more than a third of the company's revenue, was its largest regional market in Q1 2025, with 319 units shipped - a 5% increase from the year prior. However, average selling prices declined 15% to £216,000 due to fewer high-priced hypercars being sold. Excluding those models, prices rose to £193,000, a 10% increase.

Source: CBT News

Source: Auto Dealer Today

Used car prices trending up

