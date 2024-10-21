ARTICLE
21 October 2024

Legislative Roadblock: How New Restrictions On Bike Lanes Endanger Lives

MO
McLeish Orlando LLP

Contributor

McLeish Orlando LLP logo
McLeish Orlando LLP is a Toronto personal injury law firm representing people who have been seriously injured and family members who have lost a loved one through the negligence of others. McLeish Orlando is a recognized leader within wrongful death and personal injury law. We represent people who have suffered brain injuries, spinal cord injuries and serious orthopaedic injuries. We strive for a fair settlement and the best possible results for our clients.
Explore Firm Details
The Government has announced it is moving forward with legislation restricting the implementation of bike lanes being proposed by Cities and Towns.
Canada Transport
Photo of Patrick Brown
Person photo placeholder
Authors

The Government has announced it is moving forward with legislation restricting the implementation of bike lanes being proposed by Cities and Towns. Despite public perceptions, it seems the Ministry of Transportation may be regressing in its commitment to cycling safety.

Reflecting on past efforts, the primary recommendation made by the Coroner after reviewing the deaths of 129 individuals who died riding their bikes was for the Ministry of Transportation and the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing to create cycling networks. These would include connected cycling lanes, separated bike lanes, bike paths, and other models appropriate to the community. Such an approach was indicated to enhance safety for all road users and reduce fatalities.

For reasons unclear, the 2012 Cycling Death Review has been removed from Ontario government websites but remains accessible on public safety website archives. Notably, this year alone, Toronto has witnessed the highest cyclist fatality rate in years. It would be hard to discount this review since the participants included the Ministry of Transportation, the Ontario Provincial Police, Toronto Police Services, the Ontario Medical Association, TTC, engineers, physicians, and the Coroner's office. The review lasted over a year.

Traditionally, municipal governments have determined what is needed on municipal roadways to ensure all road users, including cyclists, are safe. For the province to undermine recommendations by a city or town designed to protect cyclists exposes the province further when someone is killed. Traffic flow and management are always considered by municipal road authorities based on their specific community needs.

The current legislation appears to contradict not only the coroner's recommendations but potentially those of individual municipalities. Such a contradiction could have grave consequences. Instead of progressing, we seem to be backpedaling. Having participated in the Ontario Coroner's Review and represented the families of individuals killed while riding their bikes, I can categorically say that this is not conducive to safety and further endangers the lives of vulnerable road users.

In response to this proposed legislation, the Coalition for Complete Communities, a collection of community groups from across the province, are hosting a Rally and Ride for Road Safety at Queen's Park next Wednesday, October 23 at 5:00 p.m. We encourage all to attend and to share this information on your social pages Road safety effects everyone, join us and let your voices be heard.

1533146a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Patrick Brown
Patrick Brown
Person photo placeholder
Melissa Dowrie
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More