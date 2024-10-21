Legislative Roadblock: How New Restrictions On Bike Lanes Endanger Lives

The Government has announced it is moving forward with legislation restricting the implementation of bike lanes being proposed by Cities and Towns. Despite public perceptions, it seems the Ministry of Transportation may be regressing in its commitment to cycling safety.

Reflecting on past efforts, the primary recommendation made by the Coroner after reviewing the deaths of 129 individuals who died riding their bikes was for the Ministry of Transportation and the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing to create cycling networks. These would include connected cycling lanes, separated bike lanes, bike paths, and other models appropriate to the community. Such an approach was indicated to enhance safety for all road users and reduce fatalities.

For reasons unclear, the 2012 Cycling Death Review has been removed from Ontario government websites but remains accessible on public safety website archives. Notably, this year alone, Toronto has witnessed the highest cyclist fatality rate in years. It would be hard to discount this review since the participants included the Ministry of Transportation, the Ontario Provincial Police, Toronto Police Services, the Ontario Medical Association, TTC, engineers, physicians, and the Coroner's office. The review lasted over a year.

Traditionally, municipal governments have determined what is needed on municipal roadways to ensure all road users, including cyclists, are safe. For the province to undermine recommendations by a city or town designed to protect cyclists exposes the province further when someone is killed. Traffic flow and management are always considered by municipal road authorities based on their specific community needs.

The current legislation appears to contradict not only the coroner's recommendations but potentially those of individual municipalities. Such a contradiction could have grave consequences. Instead of progressing, we seem to be backpedaling. Having participated in the Ontario Coroner's Review and represented the families of individuals killed while riding their bikes, I can categorically say that this is not conducive to safety and further endangers the lives of vulnerable road users.

In response to this proposed legislation, the Coalition for Complete Communities, a collection of community groups from across the province, are hosting a Rally and Ride for Road Safety at Queen's Park next Wednesday, October 23 at 5:00 p.m. We encourage all to attend and to share this information on your social pages Road safety effects everyone, join us and let your voices be heard.

