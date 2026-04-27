Gill V. The King -Transferring Property Among Family Members, When You’re In Debt To CRA? That Triggers Secondary Tax Liability (Because It Appears To Be A Tax Dodge)

Background: Section 160 and Derivative Tax Liability

Section 160 of the Income Tax Act (ITA) is one of the most potent collection tools available to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). While most tax liabilities are personal to the individual who earned the income, section 160 creates a form of “derivative” or secondary liability. This allows the government to pursue a transferee of property for the tax debts of a transferor when property is moved between non-arm’s length parties for less than fair market value.

A “non-arm’s length” relationship is generally defined by close blood or marital ties. In the context of section 160, the law presumes that such parties may not be acting with the same independent interests as strangers, potentially leading to the “hiding” of assets to shield them from creditors like the CRA. Japseet Kaur Gill and Harman Singh Gill v. The King, 2026 TCC 18, serves as a stark reminder that this provision can be applied even when the family members involved claim to be unaware of any underlying tax disputes.

The Mechanism of Subsection 160(1)

Subsection 160(1) is designed to ensure that a taxpayer cannot render him or herself “judgment proof” by gifting or underselling their assets to spouses or children. The provision triggers joint and several liability if the following conditions are met:

A Transfer of Property: There must be a transfer of property, either directly or indirectly, by means of a trust or any other means.

There must be a transfer of property, either directly or indirectly, by means of a trust or any other means. Non-Arm’s Length Parties: The transferor and transferee must not be dealing at arm’s length at the time of the transfer, such as a spouse or a child.

The transferor and transferee must not be dealing at arm’s length at the time of the transfer, such as a spouse or a child. Existing Tax Debt: The transferor must have a tax liability under the Act in respect of a taxation year preceding or during the year of the transfer (even if the tax debt is assessed or confirmed after the transfer).

The transferor must have a tax liability under the Act in respect of a taxation year preceding or during the year of the transfer (even if the tax debt is assessed or confirmed after the transfer). Inadequate Consideration: The liability is triggered if the fair market value of the property transferred exceeds the fair market value of the consideration (payment) given by the transferee.

In this specific case, Maninder Gill was the sole owner of a family home in Surrey, British Columbia. In June 2010, while embroiled in a dispute with the CRA regarding his 2004 and 2005 taxation years, he transferred a 59% interest to his wife, Japseet, and a 40% interest to his son, Harman. The CRA subsequently assessed Japseet for $646,742 and Harman for $438,469 based on the value of these interests.

The Burden of Proof and the Credibility Gap

A central issue in the Gill appeals was whether Japseet Kaur Gill had provided sufficient “consideration” to offset the value of the property she received. Japseet argued that she had paid significant funds to her husband to cover the construction costs of the home, primarily using profits from the sale of another property she owned individually.

However, the Tax Court of Canada found her position untenable due to a lack of evidence:

Vague Testimony: The Court described Japseet’s testimony as “vague and incomplete,” noting that her recollection of events was poor and often evasive.

The Court described Japseet’s testimony as “vague and incomplete,” noting that her recollection of events was poor and often evasive. Lack of Documentation: No receipts, agreements, or bank records were produced to support the claim that she paid for the home’s construction, other than a small amount of $85,000 conceded by the CRA.

No receipts, agreements, or bank records were produced to support the claim that she paid for the home’s construction, other than a small amount of $85,000 conceded by the CRA. Failure to Meet Onus: In tax litigation, the burden of proof is on the taxpayer to disprove the CRA’s assumptions. The Court ruled that “vague and general statements” are insufficient to meet this burden, especially in non-arm’s length transactions.

In tax litigation, the burden of proof is on the taxpayer to disprove the CRA’s assumptions. The Court ruled that “vague and general statements” are insufficient to meet this burden, especially in non-arm’s length transactions. The “Pooling” Pitfall: Japseet testified that the family pooled their money to pay bills. The Court clarified that general contributions to family finances do not constitute “consideration” for a specific property transfer under section 160.

While the CRA conceded that Japseet provided $85,000 in consideration—evidenced by specific receipts—the remainder of the $646,743 assessment stood.

The Case of Harman Singh Gill: Legal vs. Beneficial Interest

Harman’s situation presented a different legal challenge. Unlike his mother, Harman was found to be a “credible witness”. He testified that he was only 19 or 20 at the time and was told to sign documents to assist the family with mortgage financing. He believed he was a “paper owner” only and did not actually get anything from the transfer.

The Court accepted that Harman likely held no “beneficial” interest in the home. However, it ruled that this was legally irrelevant for section 160:

Transfer of Legal Title: Following the Federal Court of Appeal’s decision in Livingston v The Queen, 2008 FCA 89, the Court held that a transfer of legal title alone is enough to trigger section 160.

Following the Federal Court of Appeal’s decision in Livingston v The Queen, 2008 FCA 89, the Court held that a transfer of legal title alone is enough to trigger section 160. Hiding Assets: The provision is specifically designed to prevent debtors from hiding assets “behind the veil of a trust” or any other legal arrangements.

The provision is specifically designed to prevent debtors from hiding assets “behind the veil of a trust” or any other legal arrangements. Irreversibility of Liability: Harman eventually transferred his interest to Japseet in 2016 after learning of the tax issues. The Court ruled that disposing of the property does not extinguish a section 160 liability once it has been triggered.

Reassessment and the “Underlying Debt”

The only reprieve for the taxpayers came from a technicality regarding the “underlying tax liability”. Maninder Gill had successfully appealed his own tax assessments in 2015, resulting in a judgment that reduced his debt.

The Court determined that the original section 160 assessments from 2012 used the wrong underlying figures. Consequently, the Court allowed the appeals for the sole purpose of referring the matters back to the CRA to recalculate the liability based on the 2015 judgment.

Pro Tax Tips—Document Inter-Family Property Transfer Properly

The Gill case serves as a cautionary tale for families who treat property ownership as a flexible or informal matter. To avoid the “trap” of section 160, taxpayers should consider the following:

Formalize Inter-Family Payments: If a spouse or child is contributing funds toward a property, these payments should be documented with formal agreements or clear, traceable bank transfers.

If a spouse or child is contributing funds toward a property, these payments should be documented with formal agreements or clear, traceable bank transfers. Avoid “Paper-Only” Transfers: Adding a child’s name to a title solely for “mortgage purposes” can expose the child to hundreds of thousands of dollars in liability if the parent has tax debts.

Adding a child’s name to a title solely for “mortgage purposes” can expose the child to hundreds of thousands of dollars in liability if the parent has tax debts. Conduct Due Diligence: Before accepting a property transfer, family members should ideally ensure the transferor has no outstanding CRA issues, as “lack of knowledge” is not a defense.

Before accepting a property transfer, family members should ideally ensure the transferor has no outstanding CRA issues, as “lack of knowledge” is not a defense. Preserve Evidence: Japseet’s inability to produce documents was held against her. Taxpayers must keep records for many years, especially when dealing with long-term assets like real estate administration.

FAQ

Can I be held liable if I didn’t know the family member transferring property to me owed taxes?

Yes. Subsection 160(1) is an “absolute liability” provision in the sense that your intent or knowledge regarding the transferor’s tax situation is generally irrelevant to whether the liability attaches.

If I give the property back to the original owner, does my tax liability go away?

No. The Court in Gill explicitly noted that a section 160 assessment is not extinguished by a further transfer of the property.

What counts as “consideration” for a property transfer?

Consideration must be identifiable, quantifiable, and specifically given in exchange for the property. General family support, domestic services, or “pooling” household funds typically do not count as valid consideration for section 160 purposes.