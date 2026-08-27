Injured In A Slip And Fall While Shopping? Your Rights Under Alberta Law

Had a slip and fall accident while shopping in Calgary, Edmonton, or elsewhere in Alberta? You may be entitled to compensation — but under Alberta law, timing and the right steps matter more than most people realize.

Slip and fall accidents can happen anywhere, from grocery stores to shopping malls, and the results can be painful, sometimes life-altering. If you’ve been injured due to a store’s negligence, a slip and fall lawyer can help you navigate Alberta’s legal process and pursue the compensation you deserve. This blog explains what counts as a slip and fall accident under Alberta law, and what to do immediately afterward.

What Is a Slip and Fall Accident?

A slip and fall accident happens when someone slips, trips, or falls because of a hazardous condition on someone else’s property — a mall, grocery store, or other public space. Common causes include wet floors, uneven surfaces, spills, poor lighting, or cluttered aisles. In many cases, these hazards go unmarked or are neglected by store management, putting shoppers at unnecessary risk.

In Alberta, these claims fall under the Occupiers’ Liability Act, which places a legal duty on property owners and occupiers to take reasonable care to ensure visitors are reasonably safe on their premises. This duty applies whether the property is privately or publicly owned.

What Should You Do After a Slip and Fall Accident at an Alberta Store?

If you’re injured in a slip and fall at a store, you may be entitled to compensation for pain and suffering, past and future wage loss, and past and future care costs. However, recovering compensation for a store’s negligence isn’t automatic — it depends on the evidence you gather and the steps you take early on.

Here are eight steps to follow after a slip, trip, or fall accident at an Alberta store:

Seek medical attention. Injuries can seem minor at first but worsen over time. Getting assessed right away documents your injuries and starts your treatment record. Document the scene. Take photos or videos of the area, note the specific hazard, and record accurate measurements of any uneven surface. Write down the date, time, and circumstances of the fall. Report the accident. Notify the store manager or owner and request a written incident report. Ask that any surveillance footage be preserved, and keep a copy of the report for your records. Collect witness information. If anyone saw the accident, get their name and contact details — independent witness accounts can be critical to your claim. Keep medical records. Save all documentation related to your injury, including assessments, prescriptions, and bills, to establish the extent of your injuries and expenses. Be cautious with insurance adjusters. Insurers may contact you quickly with a settlement offer. Avoid agreeing to anything before speaking with a lawyer. Understand liability under Alberta law. Under the Occupiers’ Liability Act, a business can be held liable if it fails to address a known hazard or neglects routine maintenance. That said, Alberta also applies contributory negligence principles — if your own actions (like ignoring a warning sign or wearing improper footwear) contributed to the fall, any compensation may be reduced proportionally, though you can generally still recover something. Speak with a lawyer. Once you’ve sought medical care and gathered information, a lawyer can help you understand your options and the strength of your claim.

How Long Do I Have to File a Slip and Fall Claim in Alberta?

Under the Alberta Limitations Act, you generally have two years from the date you knew, or ought to have known, that your injury was caused by someone else’s negligence to file a claim. Waiting too long can mean losing your right to compensation entirely, so it’s best to speak with a lawyer as soon as possible after your accident.

If your fall happened on municipal property — such as a city sidewalk or transit stop — different rules apply. Claims against a municipality generally require written notice within 21 days of the accident, and you may need to prove gross negligence rather than ordinary negligence. These shorter deadlines make it especially important to act quickly if your fall occurred on public property.

A slip and fall injury can affect far more than your day — it can impact your physical, emotional, and financial well-being. If you’ve been injured while shopping in Alberta, contact our personal injury lawyers for a free consultation and get the support you deserve.

Key Takeaways