Health Canada Removes FPS Submission Requirement For NHP Product Licence Applications

This article was originally published on June 15, 2026, and has been updated on June 17, 2026 to reflect Health Canada's new implementation date.

Health Canada announced a significant procedural shift in the Natural Health Product (NHP) licensing process. As of June 15, 2026, finished product specifications (FPS) are no longer required as part of a Class II or III product licence application.

The change was announced in a Health Canada bulletin on expectations for finished product specifications for NHPs. The bulletin clarifies that FPS remain required as part of the NHP quality and compliance framework but no longer need to be submitted with product licence applications.

Key details

Under the Natural Health Products Regulations, licence holders must establish specifications that demonstrate the identity, quantity, purity and, where applicable, potency of their products. Historically, these specifications formed part of the information submitted in support of a product licence application, and certain post-licensing changes to FPS could require an amendment application.

For years, industry stakeholders have raised concerns about the administrative burden associated with FPS amendments. In practice, updates to specifications or analytical methods can be part of the normal evolution of a product’s quality system. However, where amendments were required, lengthy review timelines often meant that scientifically justified and necessary revisions could be delayed while awaiting regulatory approval.

In the bulletin, Health Canada announced its intention to remove the FPS filing requirements that created the amendment burden. The practical effect, once implemented, is that licence holders will be able to update FPS within their quality systems without seeking product licence amendments solely because the specifications have changed.

Although Health Canada removed the FPS filing requirement, it continues to expect licence holders to establish and maintain specifications in accordance with its Quality of Natural Health Products Guide. While specifications may no longer require the same level of regulatory oversight through product licence amendments, they remain critical compliance records.

This is particularly important given that FPS may be reviewed by Health Canada at any time, including during site licence applications, site licence renewals and inspections. Inspectors routinely assess quality documentation to verify compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices, and FPS are often a key component of that review. As a result, companies should ensure that their specifications are scientifically justified, appropriately maintained and consistent with their current manufacturing and quality practices.

Next steps

Overall, the bulletin represents a positive development for the NHP industry. It provides greater regulatory certainty, reduces unnecessary administrative burden and allows licence holders to manage specifications in a manner that is more consistent with established quality system principles.

More broadly, the bulletin may signal an evolution in Health Canada's regulatory approach, one that places greater emphasis on risk-based outcomes and effective quality oversight, rather than prescriptive administrative requirements. Industry should embrace this change while continuing to ensure that specifications remain robust, current and inspection-ready.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com