British Columbia Tightens Consumer Protection Rules: Key Contracting And Sales Practice Changes Effective August 2026

As detailed in a prior Fasken bulletin, BC Bill 4 passed into law important amendments to the BPCPA that took effect in 2025, including new restrictions on mandatory arbitration clauses, class action waivers, and contractual limits on consumer reviews. This bulletin focuses on additional, consumer-contracting and direct-sales amendments, and regulatory requirements that will take effect on August 1, 2026, giving businesses limited time to adapt.

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British Columbia’s New Consumer Protection Rules

British Columbia has confirmed major updates to the province’s Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act (“BPCPA”) that will directly impact how businesses contract with consumers in BC.

As detailed in a prior Fasken bulletin, BC Bill 4 passed into law important amendments to the BPCPA that took effect in 2025, including new restrictions on mandatory arbitration clauses, class action waivers, and contractual limits on consumer reviews. This bulletin focuses on additional, consumer-contracting and direct-sales amendments, and regulatory requirements that will take effect on August 1, 2026, giving businesses limited time to adapt.

Companies offering subscriptions, online consumer services, home‑service contracts, or direct sales in particular should be attentive to these changes, which introduce new operational obligations and heightened compliance expectations for those business models.

Clear, Consistent Consumer Contracts

One of the key themes of the upcoming BC reforms is a move toward a more streamlined and consistent set of disclosure and contract-content requirements across a range of consumer contract categories, including online and in-person contracts. In that respect, the BC approach is directionally similar to Ontario’s recent consumer protection reforms, which also move toward a unified core framework for many written consumer agreements.

For businesses, this means that contract templates and consumer-facing purchase flows should be reviewed with a view to ensuring that key terms are clearly disclosed upfront and presented consistently across channels. Businesses should expect increased scrutiny of disclosures relating to renewals, cancellations, refunds, returns and exchanges, as well as any disconnect between pre-contract disclosures and the final contract provided to the consumer.

New Rules for Subscription Contracts

The amendments introduce significant new controls for subscription contracts, whether in the digital, fitness, home services, or broader consumer markets space.

The new regime will place tighter limits on automatic renewals and require businesses to ensure consumers receive appropriate renewal-related information and meaningful cancellation rights. The amendments also constrain a supplier’s ability to unilaterally amend subscription terms, particularly where a change increases the consumer’s obligations or reduces the supplier’s obligations.

Businesses that use subscription models should therefore begin auditing their terms and conditions, renewal notices, and operational processes now to identify what changes may be needed before the new statutory obligations come into force in August. When revising consumer-facing terms, businesses should also keep in mind the potential national impact of those revisions, particularly where they use standardized Canadian templates or seek to maintain a harmonized consumer experience across provinces.

Restricting High‑Pressure Direct Sales

Another significant change is the new restriction on high-pressure direct-sales practices for certain prescribed household products and services, such as furnaces and air conditioners. The amendments also restrict the offering or arranging of credit in connection with direct sales, reflecting concern about predatory door-to-door sales tactics.

That said, the direct-sales regime is not absolute. The regulations limit the reach of these restrictions in certain circumstances, including for certain regulated direct sellers, at certain temporary locations, and where the seller has been invited by the consumer. Businesses that engage in direct-to-home or other in-person consumer sales should therefore review their sales models carefully and not assume a prohibition applies in all circumstances.

Compliance with these changes may require businesses to update their contract forms, sales processes, employee training materials and financing-related practices.

Conclusion

The amendments to the BPCPA are a further step in BC’s push toward enhanced consumer rights and more prescriptive requirements with respect to sales practices. With the next tranche of reforms taking effect on August 1, 2026, businesses should begin preparing now by reviewing their consumer contracts, subscription practices, and direct-sales activities to support a smoother transition process and reduce risk of non-compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.