What The OPC’s Grok Decision Means For Your Organization

Canada's Privacy Commissioner found that X Corp. and xAI violated PIPEDA by launching Grok's AI image-generation tool without proper safeguards, enabling the creation of millions of non-consensual deepfakes.

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On June 11, 2026, Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne released findings that X Corp. and xAI violated PIPEDA by launching Grok’s AI image-generation tool without adequate safeguards or a timely privacy impact assessment. The tool enabled users to create millions of non-consensual sexualized deepfakes – at one point generating over 6,000 such images per hour – many targeting women and children.

The investigation found that Grok Imagine’s privacy impact assessment was not completed until March 2026, months after the tool’s July 2025 launch, and that it “did not accurately reflect” the risks to security, safety and privacy. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) recommended that xAI suspend the image generator entirely until safeguards could be demonstrated, but the companies refused. They did, however, commit to quarterly reports and independent third-party audits until the issue is resolved.

The enforcement gap

This decision underscores what others in this space have been calling a “course correction” moment for Canadian privacy enforcement. Despite finding clear PIPEDA violations, the OPC cannot impose fines or issue binding orders to compel compliance. The Commissioner has repeatedly advocated for administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) and order-making powers to bring Canada in line with international counterparts.

Practical takeaways for organizations

PIAs before launch, not after – The OPC flagged the failure to complete a privacy impact assessment (PIA) before deploying Grok Imagine as a violation. If you are developing or deploying AI tools – especially those including generative AI features – complete a meaningful PIA before going live, not retroactively. Safeguards must be built in from the outset – “Privacy by design” is not optional. The Commissioner found that launching without appropriate safeguards violated PIPEDA, regardless of whether harmful use was intended. Document your safeguards, test them against foreseeable misuse scenarios and be ready to demonstrate effectiveness. Consent still applies to AI-generated content – Using personal information, including publicly available images, to generate new content without consent can violate PIPEDA. This applies even where the organization did not intend a harmful purpose. Monitor and respond proportionately – The OPC gave credit for xAI’s remedial steps but criticized the response as “insufficient” given the scale of harm. Proactive monitoring and rapid escalation protocols for misuse of AI tools are now clearly expected. Expect the enforcement landscape to change – Commissioner Dufresne used this decision to publicly call for modernized privacy laws with real teeth. We will be watching with interest for a PIPEDA successor bill with order-making powers and AMPs.

The bottom line

The Grok decision is a clear signal: Canadian regulators expect organizations deploying AI to demonstrate they considered privacy harms before launch. The OPC may lack fines today, but it has reputational leverage, international coordination with regulators in the UK, EU and beyond and legislative reform on the horizon. Building your AI governance frameworks before it is required by regulatory frameworks will enable you to proactively minimize risk to your organization.

As AI and emerging technologies continue to transform industries, the need for specialized legal services in this domain is becoming increasingly important. The MLT Aikins AI and Emerging Technology practice group provides critical guidance on navigating the complex regulatory landscape, managing risks and ensuring ethical and lawful use of innovative technologies.

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