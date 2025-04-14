Hard To Build, Easy To Lose: Developing And Maintaining A Good Reputation

Your reputation is something that develops over time but can be instantly and irreparably damaged by a single poor decision. As a lawyer, your ability to grow your practice and find new opportunities is heavily influenced by the reputation you cultivate. You begin cultivating your reputation from the moment you meet legal professionals. For many of us, the process begins in law school, but for others, it begins even earlier.

1. Treat every task as important.

While you need to manage your time appropriately, remember that when a client or colleague asks for your assistance, the task is important to them and should be equally important to you.

2. Follow your word.

If you say you will do something, do it. Whether it's a work assignment or a social commitment, people expect you to follow through.

3. Don't gossip.

Confidentiality is a core element of a lawyer's responsibility. Beyond the client confidentiality required for your work, gossiping on any subject gives others the impression that you lack the discretion necessary to protect their privacy.

4. Write down answers to questions you ask.

Asking the same questions repeatedly suggests to others that you aren't listening. When you ask a question, listen closely to the answer and ensure you understand it. If you have follow-up questions, it's better to ask them right away while the conversation is fresh.

5. Be Authentic.

Your reputation isn't a fictional persona; it's a reflection of your actions and who you really are. It develops based on the relationship between the image you project to the world and your actions, so be sure to be genuine.

