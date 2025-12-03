Mandatory Training In Municipal Ethics And Professional Conduct: Everything New Elected Officials Need To Know

Ethics plays a central role in municipal governance. To support elected officials in carrying out their duties and to strengthen public trust in local institutions, the Act Respecting Ethics and Professional Conduct in Municipal Matters (CQLR, c. E-15.1.0.1) requires mandatory training for all members of a municipal council.

At BCF, we guide new elected officials through this essential process. Our training, certified and recognized by the Commission municipale du Québec (CMQ), fully meets legal requirements while providing practical tools to navigate municipal life with confidence.

A Legal Obligation and Above All, Real Added Value

Under section 15 of the Act, all newly elected officials must complete ethics and professional conduct training within six months of starting their first term.

But the goal goes far beyond compliance. The training aims to:

Encourage ethical reflection in the municipal context, where ambiguous situations and proximity issues are common;

Promote adherence to the values of the code of ethics, ensuring informed and responsible decision-making;

Strengthen understanding of roles and responsibilities, particularly regarding conflicts of interest, impartiality, and integrity;

Ensure compliance with ethical and professional conduct rules, for the benefit of both citizens and the municipal organization.

Training Tailored to the Reality of Elected Officials

Our municipal law team offers training designed for the realities of newly elected officials. Through an accessible approach, we address the concrete challenges faced by municipal councils, regardless of the size or context of the municipality.

At the end of the training, each participant receives an official certificate recognized by the CMQ.

