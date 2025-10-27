ARTICLE
27 October 2025

Why Representation In Law Matters

LL
Lerners LLP

Contributor

Lerners LLP logo
Lerners LLP is one of Southwestern Ontario’s largest law firms with offices in London, Toronto, Waterloo Region, and Strathroy. Ours is a history of over 90 years of successful client service and representation. Today we are more than 140 exceptionally skilled lawyers with abundant experience in litigation and dispute resolution(including class actions, appeals, and arbitration/mediation,) corporate/commercial law, health law, insurance law, real estate, employment law, personal injury and family law.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
Growing up, becoming a lawyer was not my dream. There are no lawyers in my family, and I didn't know any personally.
Canada Law Department Performance
Brandon Robertson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Lerners LLP are most popular:
  • within Strategy topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Business & Consumer Services and Insurance industries

Growing up, becoming a lawyer was not my dream. There are no lawyers in my family, and I didn't know any personally. Even when applying for law school, it was difficult to picture myself in the profession — there just weren't many examples I could relate to.

Most of what I knew about lawyers came from television and movies. Characters like Atticus Finch, Harvey Specter, and Jack McCoy, while entertaining, bear no resemblance to me. When you rarely see yourself reflected in a profession, it's hard to feel as though you would belong there.

That feeling changed when I was accepted to Queen's Law School and joined the Black Law Students' Association (BLSA). Through my interactions with BLSA members I began to understand the importance of representation. Suddenly, I wasn't navigating the challenges of law school alone — I had a community — peers who I shared similar experiences with, and who were there to offer advice, support and encouragement.

I soon met lawyers and mentors who became role models for me. I witnessed first-hand how successful people with backgrounds similar to mine can be in this profession, and that became a powerful source of motivation. From that point on, I felt as though I had a chance to be part of something bigger than myself.

Because the truth is this: representation in law matters. To see is to believe. When we see lawyers from all kinds of backgrounds — whether it's race, gender, sexuality, or any other identity — it helps inspire others with the same identity. You don't need to act (or look like) Harvey Specter or Saul Goodman to thrive as a lawyer. Anyone can blaze their own trail.

The legal profession is becoming more diverse, and now, I hope to be part of the inspiration for future lawyers and legal professionals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Brandon Robertson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More