Why Representation In Law Matters

Growing up, becoming a lawyer was not my dream. There are no lawyers in my family, and I didn't know any personally. Even when applying for law school, it was difficult to picture myself in the profession — there just weren't many examples I could relate to.

Most of what I knew about lawyers came from television and movies. Characters like Atticus Finch, Harvey Specter, and Jack McCoy, while entertaining, bear no resemblance to me. When you rarely see yourself reflected in a profession, it's hard to feel as though you would belong there.

That feeling changed when I was accepted to Queen's Law School and joined the Black Law Students' Association (BLSA). Through my interactions with BLSA members I began to understand the importance of representation. Suddenly, I wasn't navigating the challenges of law school alone — I had a community — peers who I shared similar experiences with, and who were there to offer advice, support and encouragement.

I soon met lawyers and mentors who became role models for me. I witnessed first-hand how successful people with backgrounds similar to mine can be in this profession, and that became a powerful source of motivation. From that point on, I felt as though I had a chance to be part of something bigger than myself.

Because the truth is this: representation in law matters. To see is to believe. When we see lawyers from all kinds of backgrounds — whether it's race, gender, sexuality, or any other identity — it helps inspire others with the same identity. You don't need to act (or look like) Harvey Specter or Saul Goodman to thrive as a lawyer. Anyone can blaze their own trail.

The legal profession is becoming more diverse, and now, I hope to be part of the inspiration for future lawyers and legal professionals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.