How "Getting Involved" Can Become Much More Than A Resume Line

The first few months of law school can feel overwhelming. I remember worrying about moving to a new city, establishing friendships, and adapting to a teaching style that was completely different from anything I had experienced before. Adding extracurricular commitments to an already full schedule was the last thing on my mind.

Yet, it felt like everyone around me was enthusiastically joining clubs and activities. Not wanting to get left behind, I somewhat-reluctantly followed suit. Looking back, deciding to get involved was one of the most valuable decisions I made in law school.

Here are some of the benefits:

Networking and Mentorship

Getting involved outside of class gave me plenty of opportunities to meet other students, professors and practicing lawyers. This was a game-changer because I quickly learned that upper-year students are the best resource for outlines, study tips, and advice about second and third-year courses. It was also great to connect with practicing lawyers because they offered firsthand insights into their areas of practice and daily work. Some of these relationships have turned into ongoing support networks that have become a huge asset now that I've started my career.

Discovering Different Types of Law

During my second year of law school, I joined the Queen's Elder Law Clinic ("QELC") as a student caseworker, where I drafted Wills and Power of Attorney documents for older adults in the Kingston area. This experience introduced me to estate litigation – a field I immediately connected with, and one that I wish had received more attention in my first-year courses. Thanks to this introduction, I applied to (and now work at) Casey & Moss, a firm that exclusively practices in the area of Estates and Trusts. Without my involvement at the QELC, I'm not sure if I would have ended up working in an area that I'm so passionate about.

Developing Practical Skills

During my first year, I spent time mooting (a type of simulated court for students to practice oral advocacy). This provided a fantastic introduction to courtroom procedure, legal research and writing, and developing persuasive oral arguments. At the QELC, I learned essential skills like time docketing, effective client communication, and how to prioritize urgent tasks. These practical abilities made the transition from student to lawyer much smoother and remain integral to my daily work.

Demonstrating Genuine Interest

While interviewing for jobs, I was initially concerned about standing out among other candidates. However, much of my interview time was spent discussing the things I did outside of the classroom. In hindsight, this makes a lot of sense. Law firms, particularly those specializing in niche practice areas, are looking for students who are genuinely interested in the type of law they practice. Participating in related clubs, clinics, and moots is one of the best ways to display an authentic interest in a given field.

Getting involved in law school helps you build skills, meet people, and find out what really interests you. Even if it feels overwhelming at first, the connections and experiences you gain will stick with you well beyond graduation and can make a big difference as you start your career.

