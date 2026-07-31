Summer Driving Accidents Are Rising. Here’s What Alberta Drivers Need To Know In Summer 2026

Summer is one of the busiest travel seasons in Alberta. Families head out on road trips, motorcycles return to the highways, construction zones increase, and more drivers spend extended hours on the road. Unfortunately, summer also brings a noticeable rise in motor vehicle accidents across the province.

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Summer is one of the busiest travel seasons in Alberta. Families head out on road trips, motorcycles return to the highways, construction zones increase, and more drivers spend extended hours on the road. Unfortunately, summer also brings a noticeable rise in motor vehicle accidents across the province. Understanding why accidents rise, and what legal rights you may have after a collision, can help drivers better protect themselves and their families.

Why Do Driving Accidents Increase During the Summer?

Summer driving conditions may appear safer because roads are generally free from snow and ice, but accident rates often rise due to increased traffic volume and risky driving behaviour.

According to the Government of Alberta and Transport Canada, warmer months typically see increased collisions involving speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, and motorcycles.

Several factors contribute to the increase in summer accidents:

More vehicles on highways during vacations and long weekends

Increased road construction and detours

Higher rates of distracted driving during long trips

Motorcycle and recreational vehicle traffic

Driver fatigue during extended travel

Long weekends, including Canada Day and August holiday weekends, are historically associated with increased collision rates across Alberta.(AMA)

What Are the Most Common Causes of Summer Car Accidents in Alberta?

While every accident is unique, certain patterns appear consistently during the summer season.

Distracted Driving

Distracted driving remains one of the leading causes of accidents in Alberta. Using a phone, GPS, or even eating while driving can significantly reduce reaction time. (Government of Alberta Distracted Driving Laws)

Speeding on Highways

Open roads and long-distance travel often lead to excessive speeding, particularly on highways connecting Calgary, Edmonton, Banff, and recreational destinations.

Construction Zones

Summer construction projects create lane reductions, sudden stops, and changing traffic patterns that increase collision risks.

Impaired Driving

Alcohol and cannabis-related driving offences often rise during summer events, festivals, and long weekends.

Motorcycle Accidents

Motorcyclists are especially vulnerable during the summer season because they lack the physical protection available to occupants of passenger vehicles.

What Should You Do After a Car Accident in Alberta?

The moments after an accident can be overwhelming, particularly if injuries are involved. However, taking the right steps early can help protect both your health and any future legal claim.

Important Steps After an Accident

Seek medical attention immediately, even if injuries initially appear minor Contact police if required under Alberta law Exchange information with all involved drivers Take photographs of the scene, vehicles, and visible injuries Notify your insurance company promptly Speak with a personal injury lawyer before accepting a settlement offer

Medical documentation is often critical in personal injury claims because some injuries, including whiplash, concussions, and soft tissue injuries, may not fully appear until days after the collision.

How Do Insurance Claims Work After an Alberta Car Accident?

Alberta operates under a fault-based insurance system. This means the driver responsible for causing the accident may also be financially responsible for resulting damages and injuries.

Injured individuals may be entitled to compensation for:

Medical expenses

Lost wages

Rehabilitation costs

Pain and suffering

Future care needs

However, insurance claims can quickly become complicated, especially when liability is disputed or injuries are long-term.

Why Is Early Legal Advice Important After an Accident?

One of the biggest mistakes accident victims make is waiting too long to seek legal advice.

Insurance companies may request recorded statements or offer early settlements before the full extent of injuries is understood. In some cases, individuals accept compensation that does not fully cover future medical treatment or income loss.

An experienced personal injury lawyer can help:

Assess the value of a claim

Preserve important evidence

Communicate with insurers

Protect against unfair settlement pressure

Identify future financial losses

Key Takeaways

Summer driving accidents often increase across Alberta due to traffic, construction, and distracted driving

Common causes include speeding, impaired driving, and highway congestion

Alberta uses a fault-based insurance system for injury claims

Early medical treatment and legal advice can help protect your claim

Serious injuries may involve long-term financial and medical consequences

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.