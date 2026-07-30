Parry v. Harper Shows That Posting On Social Media Isn’t Free Of Consequences

In small communities, a social media post can travel fast. When that post accuses someone of dishonesty, theft or misuse of public funds, the legal consequences can be serious. Municipal governments in small centres often involve people who know each other personally, professionally and socially, and that closeness can make online accusations especially damaging when public debate crosses the line into defamation.

Case summary

A Saskatchewan court recently awarded $150,000 in damages plus interest from November 9, 2020, to June 16, 2026, after defamatory Facebook posts accused a former rural municipality administrator of lying, misallocating funds and theft. In Parry v. Harper, 2026 SKKB 113, the Court found that statements made about Ms. Parry, the former administrator of the Rural Municipality of Pleasantdale, Saskatchewan, were defamatory and caused significant reputational harm.

In October and November 2020, Mr. Harper made comments on a Facebook page called “2016 Election R.M. 398” accusing Ms. Parry of lying, misallocating funds and theft. To prove defamation, Ms. Parry had to establish:

That the impugned statements were published, meaning that they were communicated to at least one person other than the plaintiff

That the impugned statements referred to the plaintiff

That the impugned statements were defamatory, in the sense that they would tend to lower the plaintiff’s reputation in the eyes of a reasonable person

The evidence showed that the words were communicated to people in Ms. Parry’s community. Others shared and commented on the Facebook posts, and Mr. Harper arranged for the posts to be sent to administrators in nearby municipalities. People also approached Ms. Parry in the community to discuss the posts. These findings were crucial to the Court’s damages award: the posts were not simply rude or critical – they directly attacked her integrity in a role that required public trust.

The Court also considered that the posts remained online for years, were shared and discussed in the community and caused Ms. Parry humiliation, anxiety and reputational harm. For those reasons, the Court awarded $125,000 in general damages, plus $25,000 in aggravated damages because of Mr. Harper’s malice, the continued publication of the posts until the March 2026 trial date and his refusal to remove or justify the statements.

Key takeaways

In small communities, it is important to understand the difference between criticism and defamatory comments. Criticism of administrators and community leadership is acceptable, but not when it crosses the line into false allegations of dishonesty, theft, misuse of public funds or other misconduct. This case is a reminder that social media posts are not consequence-free, particularly where the comments are made in a close-knit community and concern a person whose role depends on public trust.

Although this decision involved a rural municipality, the same principles can apply in other local governance settings, including urban municipalities, Indigenous communities and governments, Métis organizations and other community-based bodies. In all of these settings, public debate and political criticism have an important role, but serious online allegations should be grounded in facts and made with care because of the real reputational harm they can cause.

This blog was prepared with assistance from Summer Student Kiera Munroe.