What Happens If You Get Into A Car Accident During Wildfire Season In Alberta?

Wildfire season brings hazardous driving conditions across Alberta, including heavy smoke and reduced visibility. When a car accident occurs during these conditions, questions arise about liability and whether environmental factors like wildfire smoke can affect fault determination under Alberta law.

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Wildfire season has become an annual reality across Alberta, often bringing hazardous driving conditions, reduced visibility, and dangerous road conditions. If you’ve been involved in a car accident during heavy smoke, you may be wondering: Can wildfire smoke affect who is at fault for a car accident in Alberta?

The short answer is yes, but not necessarily in the way many people expect. While wildfire smoke and poor visibility can contribute to a car accident, drivers are still legally required to operate their vehicles safely based on the conditions around them. Understanding how liability is determined can help protect your rights after a car accident in Alberta.

Does Poor Visibility Excuse a Driver From Liability?

The law in Alberta set out that drivers must exercise reasonable care and adjust their driving to account for road, weather, and visibility conditions. When smoke significantly reduces visibility, motorists are expected to take additional precautions.

This may include:

Reducing speed

Increasing the distance between themselves and the vehicle ahead of them

Using headlights appropriately

Remaining alert to the changing road conditions

Pulling over safely if visibility becomes dangerously low

A driver who fails to adjust their driving may still be found responsible for a car accident, even if wildfire smoke contributed to the circumstances.

How Is Fault Determined After a Smoke-Related Accident?

Insurance companies and courts assess each accident based on its unique facts.

Some factors that may be considered include:

Factor Why It Matters Visibility conditions How severe was the smoke? Vehicle speed Was the driver travelling too fast for conditions? Following distance Was there enough room to stop safely? Driver actions Were reasonable precautions taken? Road conditions Did smoke significantly reduce reaction time?

Wildfire smoke may help explain how an accident occurred, but it does not automatically remove a driver’s responsibility to drive safely.

How Can Watson Goepel Help?

Our Personal Injury lawyers assist Albertans who have been injured in motor vehicle accidents involving complex liability issues, including collisions caused by poor visibility, hazardous road conditions, and severe weather events.

We help clients understand their legal options, navigate insurance issues, and pursue fair compensation following serious injuries.

Key Takeaways

Wildfire smoke can increase the risk of motor vehicle accidents in Alberta.

Drivers must adjust their driving to account for reduced visibility.

Poor visibility does not automatically excuse negligent driving.

Documenting road and weather conditions can be important when fault is disputed.

Early legal advice may help protect your rights following a serious collision.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.