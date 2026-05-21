The Supreme Court Recognizes A New Tort Of Intimate Partner Violence – Why Ahluwalia Matters For Survivors

Canada's Supreme Court has formally recognized a new tort of intimate partner violence, acknowledging that coercive control and patterns of abuse within relationships constitute legally actionable harm.

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A gentle note before we begin: This post discusses intimate partner violence and coercive control. Please read in a way that feels safe for you.

For many survivors of abuse, the legal system can feel like a place that was never designed with their realities in mind.

Today’s Supreme Court of Canada’s decision, in Ahluwalia v. Ahluwalia (2026 SCC 16) is an important moment in that ongoing story. For the first time, the Court has formally acknowledged something survivors and advocates have long known: “A new tort of intimate partner violence should be recognized.” This is not just a doctrinal development. It is an important recognition that the law must be capable of understanding harm the way it is actually experienced, in a human, trauma-informed way.

The Case

Ahluwalia is about a woman who experienced years of abuse within her marriage – conduct that included physical violence, psychological harm, humiliation, isolation, and financial control. What mattered most to the Court was not simply a series of isolated incidents, it was the pattern. The system. The way control was exercised over time. As the Court recognized, intimate partner violence is not confined to physical harm: “Intimate partner violence… includes all abusive conduct by which one intimate partner coerces and controls the other, thus depriving them of their autonomy.” [canlii.org] That framing is critical – and long overdue.

What the Supreme Court actually did

The Supreme Court made a significant doctrinal shift:

It recognized a new tort: intimate partner violence

It confirmed that the law must be capable of addressing patterns of coercive control, not just isolated events

The Court described intimate partner violence in broader, more realistic terms, including forms of abuse that are often invisible in traditional legal analysis: “[This includes] tactics of isolation, manipulation, humiliation, surveillance, economic abuse, sexual coercion, and intimidation.” [canlii.org] For many survivors, this list will feel familiar.

Why a new tort was necessary

A key part of the decision is the Court’s recognition that existing legal tools, while important, are not always enough. Traditional torts, like assault, battery, or intentional infliction of mental suffering, tend to focus on discrete incidents. But abuse within intimate relationships is often cumulative. It works through patterns, not moments. The Court emphasized that existing remedies must be able to capture the full scope of harm: “Existing torts and their associated remedies must be… capable of capturing the nature and scope of the wrong.” [canlii.org] Where they cannot, the law must evolve.

What makes intimate partner violence legally distinct

One of the most important insights in Ahluwalia is that violence in intimate relationships is not the same as violence between strangers.

It occurs in a context of:

trust

dependency

shared life

vulnerability

And it is that context that allows coercive control to take hold. The Court recognized that the harm goes beyond physical or psychological injury; it strikes at something deeper: “By undermining a victim’s autonomy, intimate partner violence erodes the equality of the relationship… and the victim’s dignity.” [canlii.org] This is a profoundly important shift. It reframes the injury not just as harm suffered, but as autonomy taken.

Where the Court drew the line

Importantly, the Court also set boundaries. Not every difficult or unhealthy relationship will meet the threshold for liability. The Court was explicit: “Dishonesty, infidelity, emotional neglect, and disagreements… do not necessarily reflect controlling or coercive conduct.” [canlii.org] What is required is something more: a pattern of behaviour that coerces, controls, and deprives a person of meaningful choice.

Why this decision matters

1. It names the harm

Survivors are no longer required to break their experiences into isolated legal categories that do not fully capture their reality. The law now recognizes the pattern, not just the fragments.

2. It reflects how abuse actually works

Many forms of abuse are not visible:

restricting access to money

monitoring communication

isolating someone from support

These are now clearly within the legal conversation.

3. It opens a new path to accountability

This decision confirms that survivors may pursue civil claims grounded in the full experience of coercive control, not just individual incidents. That does not make the process easy, but it makes it more aligned with reality.

A trauma‑informed perspective

Legal recognition matters, but so does how the law is experienced. If you are a survivor reading this, a few things are worth saying clearly:

What happened to you matters.

The law is evolving to better understand harm that is complex and cumulative.

You are not required to navigate this process alone.

Civil litigation is not the right path for everyone. But for some, it can be a meaningful way to seek accountability and support healing.

What this means if you are considering your options

You may have a claim even if there is no single defining incident

Patterns of control and coercion are legally relevant

Early legal advice can help determine the right path for your situation

There is no one-size-fits-all approach, and there shouldn’t be.

Final Thoughts

Ahluwalia v. Ahluwalia is not the end of the conversation. It is the beginning of a new one. The Supreme Court has acknowledged what many survivors have long known: harm in intimate relationships is not always loud, visible, or easily categorized – but it is real, and it is serious.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.