How A Boating Accident 40 Years Ago Shaped My Career As A Personal Injury Lawyer

It’s that time of year. Summer is here, and it seems like everyone in Ontario is taking full advantage of the beautiful weather. There is no better place to be than Ontario in the summertime. But all of the summer fun comes with some added risks. Cycling can be dangerous (please wear a helmet!).

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It’s that time of year. Summer is here, and it seems like everyone in Ontario is taking full advantage of the beautiful weather. There is no better place to be than Ontario in the summertime. But all of the summer fun comes with some added risks. Cycling can be dangerous (please wear a helmet!). Running and walking in the vicinity of cars carries a lot of risk, especially with the level of distraction we see on the roads these days. And water safety becomes paramount. This is not just another blog about why you should be careful when boating this summer. It’s a story about why I’m a personal injury lawyer.

The Summer That Changed My Life

In 1986, I was a ski instructor at a summer camp. It was the best summer job I could imagine. Driving a powerful JCraft boat; wearing my cool shades; listening to great music on the dock; being outside all day; watching the fear, then excitement, then exhilaration in the eyes of the kids as they learned something new on skis. It felt almost utopian. But one day, I heard something that everyone on the water fears – the sound of several blasts from an air horn, coming from the middle of the lake. That means trouble. I jumped into the boat and quickly drove out to the middle of the lake to see what was wrong. The next 10 minutes shaped the rest of my life.

A Tragedy on the Water

We immediately saw that someone was in the lake. He had been run over by a boat. My ski staff boss and I pulled him out of the water and started the rescue procedures we had rehearsed so many times, never thinking we would actually need to use them. An ambulance met us at the dock, and they rushed him to the hospital. But he didn’t make it. What I didn’t realize in those minutes of shock and adrenaline was that the boy who died, who I tried to save, was my friend’s younger brother.

You never think these things are going to happen to you. My many clients who have lost loved ones on the water never thought it would happen to them. But it happens, unfortunately, way too often. It’s not just stories in the news that you hear regularly over the summer. It happens to people you know. It happened to me, and to my friend.

Water Safety Tips Every Ontario Family Should Know

The water is an amazing place to be. But whether it’s a pool, a river, or a lake, you must never let your guard down.

Know the water before you swim

Check weather and water conditions before heading out

Don’t dive unless you know it’s safe

Wear a properly fitted life jacket

Assign a designated “water watcher” – one undistracted adult responsible for kids in or near the water

Stay clear of motors and propellers when swimming near docked or idling boats

Don’t drink and boat

Slow down – speed kills (yes, I’m talking to you on the Sea-Doo)

Don’t push others off the dock “for fun”

Almost every accident on or around the water is preventable. With some extra care and attention, these accidents can be avoided. Lives can be saved. It just takes some common sense, and a realization that the failure to use proper care, even for an instant, can change your life forever. If you see something that you feel isn’t safe, say something!

Why I’m Sharing My Story After 40 Years

I have spent every summer in the 40 years since that accident on the water. I think about what happened that day every time I get in a boat. Every single time. I didn’t repeat this story for decades, until very recently. I still find it extremely difficult to talk about. But if sharing this leads to just one person making a different, safer decision on the water, then sharing my story was worth it. This is one of the reasons I become a Personal Injury Lawyer. And it’s why I’m such a hypervigilant parent (just ask my kids!). Please don’t let something bad happen to you or a loved one. Be vigilant. Don’t take chances. Let’s keep the water safe and fun for everyone!

Please Be Safe

This is the part of the blog where we usually conclude with, “call us if you need our help”. But instead, I would prefer to leave you with, “please be safe this summer”. I hope that none of you reading this will ever have to experience what I, and so many of my friends at camp, had to go through that summer.

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