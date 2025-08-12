What To Do If You've Been Involved In A Hit And Run Accident In Alberta

Drivers involved in an accident have a duty to remain at the scene pursuant to the Traffic Safety Act.

If the other driver flees the scene or does not stop after an accident, there are certain steps you absolutely must take to ensure that you have coverage. Victims of hit-and-run accidents or accidents involving uninsured drivers are entitled to compensation.

Here are some helpful steps to take if you have been involved in a motor vehicle accident, where the other party leaves the scene. Before doing any of the below, you should seek medical attention if needed:

1. If you can, try to get as much information as you can about the other vehicle/driver (e.g. make and model of vehicle, colour, license plate, any distinguishing features of the vehicle (such as bumper stickers, modifications, distinctive colours or markings), and a general description of the driver. Write as much information down as possible or make a note in your phone.

2. Secure and witness information and provide it to the police and insurer.

3. Call 911 and advise them where the accident took place and provide any identifying information about the other driver, and that they fled the scene. If the police are dispatched, remain at the scene until they arrive.

4. Go back to the location as soon as you can and post a sign anywhere close to where it occurred to see if there were any witnesses. If it is a remote location, you may want to place an ad in the local classifieds of the newspaper or the community Facebook page.

5. If there are businesses in the area where the accident took place, you may want to reach out to those businesses and try to get a copy of their surveillance footage. You should do this as soon as possible, as many businesses tape over their security/surveillance footage after a certain period of time.

6. You must contact the Motor Vehicle Claims Program (MVACP) within 90 days of the accident. MVACP claims can be complicated, and you are only eligible for compensation from this program if you have suffered bodily injuries.

If you have been injured by a hit-and-run driver, we recommend contacting one of our experienced personal injury lawyers to help you navigate the process. If you have been injured in a hit-and-run accident, it is important to act quickly; the safest choice is to call a lawyer right away

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.